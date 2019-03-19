Instagram Bombshell Leanna Bartlett Goes Braless In Cleavage-Baring Dress

Instagram bombshell Leanna Bartlett wowed her fans by showing off her amazing figure on social media recently. The Ukranian native took to her Instagram account to show off the barely-there dress, which she rocked without a bra.

The buxom blonde wore a Pretty Little Thing dress that showed off her substantial bust line. In fact, Bartlett decided to go without the support of a bra when she donned the sexy minidress. The silky wrap dress failed to conceal the Instagram model’s cleavage and rather emphasized her generous assets, which seemed to spill from their material confines.

The dark green, floral dress hugged her tiny figure as it skimmed her torso and hips. The skirt portion of the dress sported a flirty hemline, which ends mid-thigh and then floated loosely around her thighs.

Bartlett opted for a girl-next-door look in this particular image. She wore a bold brow, a peach blush on her cheeks, and a rose-tinted lip gloss. She wore her long blonde hair in loose waves that cascaded down one of her shoulders.

The Ukranian beauty gazed directly into the camera. Adding to the ambiance of the photo is a bunch of white roses placed next to the model. Bartlett held a single bloom in her hand while wearing a naughty grin.

Leanna Bartlett has a massive fan base on her social media pages. She has more than 3.2 million followers who stalk her Instagram regularly. She knows what her fans want and frequently posts sexy images of herself on her account. This particular photo is already a hit among her followers. The image has racked up over 46,000 views in less than 10 hours. Many also commented on the photo and complimented the model on her looks.

“That rose is almost as beautiful as you are,” opined one follower.

Another fan wrote, “You’re a divine goddess.”

“Omg! How beautiful do you look in that dress Wow! Stunning figure, great curves in it. Looking gorgeous as always.”

Just a few hours earlier, Bartlett posted a multi-photo post. She poses with another social media influencer and Guess model, Nadine Mirada. The two ladies wore tiny minidresses that clung to their curvaceous figures. Mirada wore a powder blue number, while Bartlett wore an understated white.

It appears as if the two models attended a dinner together and partied the night away. In the last image, Mirada was pretending to eat her glittery purse as the two enjoyed their glamorous evening together.