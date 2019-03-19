Justin Bieber Looks Happy As He Cuddles Up With Puppy Just Days After Revealing He’s ‘Struggling’

Justin Bieber appeared to be joyful as he played with his cute little dog Oscar while on a getaway to Laguna Beach, California, on Monday, just days after he revealed he has been “struggling a lot” as of recently.

According to the Daily Mail, the 25-year-old was spotted snuggling and kissing his tiny four-legged friend on the grass, and despite the fact his wife Hailey Baldwin was absent, he seemed to be having a great time as he boasted a huge smile on his face. Biebs sported a comfortable-looking gray hoodie as he basked in the sun and played with Oscar, looking far more relaxed than he admitted to be feeling just over a week ago.

In a candid Instagram caption, the pop star opened up about his mental struggles and asked his fans to pray for him during this difficult period of his life. The text accompanied a photo that showed him praying with friends Kanye West and Scooter Braun, who’s been his longtime manager.

“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys,” he started off the message. “Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me.”

“God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks.. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on…” he admitted.

However, the pop star is lucky to have his wife Hailey by his side, who’s been supportive throughout Justin’s harder times, as per the Daily Mail.

He also jokingly posted a clip to his Instagram stories where he starts off by looking into the camera and saying, “Married life. She doesn’t even love me anymore” before panning over to Haily, who’s sitting on the other side of the car. She then quickly hops over to give him several kisses on the cheek before planting an adorable smooch on his lips.

The two tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York City back in September last year, and the model has been by his side through some of his most miserable times, which he often opens up about as he prefers being honest with his fans. He is now reportedly seeking depression treatment, which sources have made clear has nothing to do with Hailey but rather with his internal struggles.

“It has nothing to do with Hailey — he is very happy being married to her. It’s just something else that he struggles with mentally. He has good help around him and is receiving some treatment. He seems confident he will feel better soon,” a source told People magazine.