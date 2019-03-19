Romeo Beckham Is Allegedly Dating Millie Bobby Brown

According to The Sun, model Romeo Beckham is dating actress Millie Bobby Brown.

Beckham’s mom, Victoria allegedly said that she “adores” Brown and approves of their romance.

Millie was first got introduced to Romeo’s family in December 2016 when she handed out an award with him at charity Unicef’s 70th-anniversary gala.

“It’s early days but they make a very sweet couple. Posh has given it the seal of approval as she is a big fan of Millie’s,” a source told The Sun.

It has been reported that Romeo has never publicly dated anyone previously. He is 16 years of age and Millie is 15.

On Instagram, Beckham has over 2 million followers. He shares family photos with his siblings and parents, as well as some of his modeling shots. The Independent has reported that in 2014, he was a part of Burberry’s Christmas campaign.

Millie, however, has a staggering 18.3 million Instagram followers. From fierce fashion shots to pretty selfies, Brown loves a photo opportunity. She promotes her charity work and also boasts snapshots with other famous stars like Taylor Swift and Drake.

In 2013, she made her acting debut in television series, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland playing the role of Young Alice. In 2014, she played the main role of Madison O’Donnell in Intruders. Between 2014 and 2015, she appeared in episodes of NCIS, Modern Family, and Grey’s Anatomy.

In 2016, Netflix debuted an American science fiction horror web television series, titled Stranger Things. Millie became a household name for her role as Eleven. So far, there have been two seasons. A third one is set to be released in 2019 on July 4 which Vox announced.

Since 2016, Brown has starred in four music videos — Sigma’s “Find Me,” featuring Birdy, The xx’s “I Dare You,” Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You,” featuring Cardi B, and Drake’s “In My Feelings.”

For Stranger Things, she won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Best Actor in a Show at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Favorite TV Actress at the Kids’ Choice Awards, and Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress at the Teen Choice Awards between 2017 and 2018.

BBC revealed she is the youngest person to ever grace the Time 100 list and the youngest person to be appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Brown is set to make her big screen debut later this year in Godzilla: King of the Monsters which is set for a May 31 release date. A sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong, is scheduled to be released on March 13, 2020, which she will also star in.