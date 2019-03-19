Elle Macpherson Flaunts Her Long Legs In A Mesh Swimsuit At 54

Elle's showing off her amazing legs for a photo shoot with her two sons.

Supermodel Elle Macpherson is flaunting her long legs for a photo shoot with her two sons. New photos published by The Daily Mail this week show the 54-year-old star proudly showed off some skin for the camera as she enjoyed a paddle boarding session with her kids for a fun shoot on the water.

Macpherson was showing off her body for the camera alongside her two sons, 21-year-old Arpad Busson and 16-year-old Aurelius Busson, as they all hit the water together at a beach in Sydney, Australia, on March 18.

The snaps had the stunning star and former Friends actress proudly flaunting her legs in her black swimsuit, which featured a fun mesh design across both hips to show off even more skin to the world.

But while her dark bathing suit kept her covered on her bottom half, the Australian mom-of-two covered up a lot more on the top by sporting a black and white sweater over her one-piece swimwear during what appeared to be a cloudy day in her native country of Australia.

Elle’s long hair was left to flow down by her shoulders for the water shoot, though she later scooped it up into a messy bun on the top of her head.

Macpherson is no stranger to showing off her amazing body for the camera.

Back in September, the model and actress gave her Instagram followers a good look at her bikini body as she splashed around in the ocean with her long blonde hair down in a metallic two-piece. The photo shared by the model last year had Elle smiling from ear to ear as she posed in the ocean in her skimpy gunmetal string swimwear.

As for how she keeps her body looking so toned, she revealed some of her big secrets to Vogue Australia last year. The model admitted that she’s a big fan of yoga to keep her in tip-top shape and also revealed that she goes for swims in the ocean or a jog to get her heart rate up.

Macpherson then shared details on what she eats to stay looking so amazing. She told the outlet at the time that she prefers to eat “a raw vegan diet.”

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for goop

“I’m vegan at the moment, so I make veggie wraps—otherwise, it’s veggie pizza or vegetable pasta with pesto,” Elle said of a typical meal.

The star’s also gotten more candid in the past about how she got the amazing legs she was proudly flaunting this week.

“As I have got older, I have found that the best way to tone my legs is by drinking lots of water, doing yoga (I like vinyasa flow), sleeping properly (seven to eight hours for me) and having regular infrared saunas,” Elle previously shared with Get The Gloss. “Focusing on being ‘body alkaline’ makes a huge difference too.”