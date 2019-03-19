‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, March 20: Katie & Bill Fall For Cupid’s Spell

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, March 20 reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) may be falling under Cupid’s spell. Will’s (Finnegan George) parents find that their old feelings for each other may be resurfacing.

Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) have a common mission — they want to see Bill and Katie back together. Both Justin and Donna feel that Katie and Bill are good for each other. In fact, they are so committed to their mission, that they also roped in the help of Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) to help them achieve their goal. They are all convinced that Katie and Bill belong together, especially for the sake of their young son Will.

Last week, they planted fake alerts on both Bill and Katie’s phones. Bill supposedly had a meeting with the mayor, while the alert informed Katie that she had a lunch date with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Bill and Katie then ran into each other at Il Giardino and decided to have lunch together. However, they knew that they had been set up. They also knew that the culprits were probably Justin and Donna, who had been trying to convince them to get together for some time.

Bill and Katie realize that someone is playing Cupid for them as they lunch together at Il Giardino. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/GB0iNrTumo #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/3vrEmRXFgr — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 14, 2019

According to SheKnows Soaps, Bill and Katie will have yet another “accidental” meeting. Of course, they will realize that their mysterious Cupid has been hard at work again. However, they will take it in their stride and decide to enjoy their time together.

They have always had an easy relationship, despite being divorced twice. Since the custody battle, Bill has been extra-attentive of Will and this has endeared him to Katie. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Katie will start to “see Bill as the man she first fell in love with.”

It appears as if feelings may begin to develop between Katie and Bill. It’s only a matter of time before Will has his family back and they’re together again. However, one has to wonder how long their union will last.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that there’s trouble on the horizon for Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan. Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) will kiss Ridge, and Brooke will witness their moment of intimacy. Will Brooke give up on Ridge? If “Bridge” breaks up, how long before Bill runs back to Brooke?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.