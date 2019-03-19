Kanye West Wants To Collaborate With Dua Lipa

According to The Sun, rapper Kanye West wants to collaborate with British singer-songwriter, Dua Lipa.

The “Gold Digger” hitmakers next album titled Yandhi obviously has space for a Dua Lipa collab as West is eager to work with the two time Grammy Award winner.

The pair met at one of the 41-year-old star’s legendary Sunday church services in Los Angeles, and Kanye is believed to have already have a few songs that would be perfect for the star.

“Kanye is super impressed with Dua’s voice and he knows she’s really hot property in the industry right now,” an insider told The Sun.

“She’s already teamed up with Calvin Harris and he saw how well that song did commercially.”

Lipa previously got into a bit of a controversy after admitting she’d pick his music over Taylor Swift, who West used to have some problems with.

“I wasn’t thinking about their beef,” Dua explained to Rolling Stone.

“I was thinking about their music, and Taylor is amazing, but I’m such a hip-hop fan that I would probably choose Kanye over anyone,” she expressed.

Kanye’s latest record, Ye, was released year which peaked at No.1 in the U.S and No. 2 in the U.K. It has since been certified gold in the States.

Recently, Dua won her first-ever Grammy Awards at this year’s ceremony. She took home Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for her collaboration with Silk City, for “Electricity.” Lipa recently took home her third BRIT Award this year for Best British Single for her summery single with Calvin Harris, “One Kiss.”

Her debut self-titled album had eight singles released from it and has been certified gold and platinum around the world.

With 21 Grammy Award wins, Kanye is the most Grammy-awarded artist of his generation, All Hip-Hop revealed. He has won Best Rap Album three times for The College Dropout, Late Registration, and Graduation. He has been nominated at the Grammys a staggering total of 69 times.

Kanye’s signature songs include “Through The Wire,” “Gold Digger,” “Stronger,” and “Bound 2,” to name a few. His last single released in 2018, “I Love It,” with Lil Pump was a top 10 success around the world and went platinum in the U.S. In the music video, they wear giant, rectangular body suits that are reminiscent of the characters from the video game Roblox. Within six months, the video has been watched over 423 million times on YouTube.

West married Kim Kardashian in 2014. Since then, they have had three children together — North, Saint, and Chicago. Their third child Chicago was delivered by a surrogate mother. They are expecting a fourth child, which is also being carried by a surrogate.