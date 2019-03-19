Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Gets Wet In A White Bikini

Candice is getting a little wet in her skimpy white two-piece.

Candice Swanepoel is hitting the water to show off another revealing bikini from her Tropic Of C line. The swimwear brand shared a new shot on Instagram this week showing the mom of two flaunting her amazing body in a white two-piece while taking a dip in a pool of water as she posed with her back to the camera.

The stunning model proudly flaunted her booty as she lay in the water, smiling from ear to ear while modeling the pretty skimpy bikini in the water.

Swanepoel smiled from ear to ear for the latest photo posted to Tropic of C’s official account on March 18, rocking wet hair as she enjoyed some downtime in what appeared to be a pretty tropical location.

The 30-year-old star showed off a whole lot of skin as she posed for the new swimwear photo shoot while the caption revealed that the Victoria’s Secret angel was in full-on chill mode as she relaxed on her front.

The comments section was flooded with messages from fans who gushed over Candice’s incredible bikini body.

“You are really beautiful,” one fan told Candice in the comments this week. A second then wrote that they thought she looked “so amazing” with a red heart emoji and a fire emoji.

“OMG HOW CUTE THIS IS” another social media user added, using a crying and a red heart emoji.

The latest look at Candice’s swimwear comes shortly after The Inquisitr reported that she ditched the light look in favor of something much darker earlier this month.

Before showing off her booty in the white swimwear look, Swanepoel was photographed in a black bikini for another outtake from a recent swimwear shoot from her own line.

Shortly before that, The Inquisitr shared photos of Swanepoel heating things up for the camera in a tiny red two-piece during a trip the beach.

The latest snaps come shortly after the star opened up about how she gets her body beach ready while speaking to Us Weekly at The Daily Front Row’s Fifth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards with Maybelline on March 17.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

“Yoga is really good … for me because it also helps with centering myself and calming,” the model told the outlet of her go-to exercise, adding that the practice helps her to stay calm in the hustle and bustle of New York City.

“New York is a pretty crazy city to be in, so I need that and then I’ve had this trainer for many years, so sometimes he comes over and I do some weights and other things,” Candice continued. “But because I’ve been working out for so many years it like, my body snaps [and] … reacts pretty quickly.”