Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Abs In Tiny Crop Top Alongside Her Husband In New York City

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are often spotted out and about in New York City sporting some pretty awesome outfits, proving they’re one of the coolest celebrity couples around.

On Monday, the model took to Instagram to share what appears to be a paparazzi photo of her and her beau walking alongside down the streets of the Big Apple, but she didn’t seem to mind the cold weather as she rocked a tiny black crop top. She paired it with high-waist dark jeans with a large black belt, and as she brought her hands to her hair, Emrata showed off her rock-hard abs and slender figure.

The look was completed with a warm and comfy-looking beige jacket, gray and white sneakers, and some cool black sunglasses. Her husband, who walked next to her, looked equally casual in a black t-shirt with white lettering across the chest, black Adidas sweatpants, beige boots and a big yellow and black puffer jacket. He, too, finished off his ensemble with a pair of cool, round glasses, and a black baseball cap.

Earlier in the day, Emily also shared through her Instagram stories a candid photo of herself wearing the same jacket and some burgundy leggings, while her brunette locks were worn down in a loose style. She crossed her arms and wore her earphones while looking ahead absentmindedly, while admitting in the caption that she was “so mad it’s still cold.”

The 27-year-old, who rose to fame after dancing nude in the music video for Robin Thicke’s hit single “Blurred Lines,” recently had to deal with the backlash of posting a photo of her laying in beach donning a bikini while next to her fuller-figured friend, as reported by the Daily Mail. Emrata was attacked by her followers, who claimed she was only interested in making herself feel better by posting the photograph.

“Why would she subject her friend to this humiliation and online bullying by posting this?” one Instagram user wrote in the picture’s comments section, while another one chimed in, “You specifically posted a photo so that it was clear your body is better than the body of your friend.”

However, the Gone Girl actress was quick to address those comments by replying, “All these haters are crazy. Just because you’re used to seeing one body type on the internet doesn’t mean that that’s the only kind that should be considered ‘beautiful.'”