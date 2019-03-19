Ariana Grande Rocks Sexy Leather Bra And Mini-Skirt For The Opening Of Her Tour

Ariana Grande kicked off her third world tour on Monday, and she certainly dressed to impress.

The pop star went through a vast array of outfits during the first night of her “sweetener/thank u, next” world tour in Albany, New York, but perhaps the most striking was the red leather combo she sported at one point, and which was the star of the show in many social media pictures. For that particular ensemble, Ari rocked a red leather-like pointy bralette paired with a high-waist mini-skirt, showcasing her toned midriff and slender figure.

She strutted her stuff down the stage in her thigh-high boots, which were also red, and a matching puffer jacket. Her long brunette locks were pulled away from her face into her signature super-high ponytail, allowing her to move around freely and bust some sexy dance moves throughout the show. At one point, the 25-year-old took to a little center stage and was surrounded by screaming fans holding their phones and trying to get the best photo angles. But, as seen in several clips and photos she posted to her Instagram account, Ariana was always engaging with her “Arianators” (a.k.a her fan base), often holding hands with the people closest to the stage or smiling for pictures.

The singer was clearly overwhelmed after the first show of this months-long tour that will take her all around the world, as she posted a heartfelt message to social media after it was over.

“i really dunno what to say yet. for now, thank you will suffice. a dream come true typeeaa night. i love you. so much. thank you,” she captioned one video.

“mhmm my mind is all over the place and v emotional. thank u. i don’t know what i’m posting rn tbh. at all. i’ll hit u tomorrow bc…. tonight was too much. thank you thank you thank you. i love you,” she added, clearly feeling emotional after the opening night of her tour.

In her Instagram stories, she also posted a message saying that she didn’t think she would be embarking on a tour just six months ago (Ariana previously opened up about not feeling mentally healthy enough to go on tour following the death of her ex boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, which happened shortly after she released her album sweetener) but that she was proud of herself and her team for putting it all together.

And as a tribute to Miller, according to a previous report by the Inquisitr, the pop star decided to play his songs while audience members took their seats at Times Union Center on Monday night.