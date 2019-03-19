‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, March 18: Hope Bonds With Douglas

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, March 18 states that everyone was still gathered at Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) house to welcome his son and grandson home. Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) died of a blood clot in her brain and so Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) returned to Los Angeles.

Ridge talked to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) on the phone. He told her that although he previously felt she should stay on her trip, he could really use a hug. Per Soap Central, Katie hugged him after he finished the call.

Thomas offered Douglas some fruit, but the little boy told his dad that he wanted mac and cheese the way that his mother made it. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) led the little boy to the kitchen to see if they had the ingredients for the dish.

Thomas took the time to thank everyone for supporting him and Douglas. He said that he and his son needed to be with family and friends at a time like this. Thomas informed everyone that the memorial would be held in Los Angeles but did not know how to start making the arrangements. Quinn (Rena Sofer) stepped up and said that they would handle it for him. Thomas became emotional and so Taylor hugged her son, per She Knows Soaps.

Hope and Douglas got to know each other better on the sofa. Douglas told Thomas that Hope was nice and that she said that she could make mac and cheese like his mother. Hope said that she would need Douglas’s help. The two went to the kitchen to start cooking.

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) approached Thomas who told her that he appreciated the fact that she was there. She said that everything had worked out for the best. Now Douglas would have memories of his mother and father together, and how they were as a family.

Taylor tried to talk Steffy into staying. But Steffy was adamant that leaving would be the best thing for Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope. She delayed her plans for a little while, but let her mother know that she and the girls would be leaving for Paris.

A montage of Caroline played while everyone remembered her special qualities. Ridge credited Caroline for teaching him to draw again. Thomas remembered the first time that he saw her. He said that she had stepped out of the car and, “I knew right then and there that I… I don’t know anything, do I?” he wept.

Thomas told everyone that he and Douglas were not with Caroline when she died. He said that it had happened very fast and that he was concerned about Douglas. He felt that his child was alone and just wanted to support him through this time.

Taylor peeked into the kitchen. She saw Douglas and Hope bonding. Douglas asked Hope about heaven and she told him that Beth was also in heaven. He suggested that they were together in heaven and that Beth could be his mother’s sous-chef over there. Hope said that Beth and Caroline could watch over them as angels. Douglas felt that his mother was too far away, he wanted her with him. Hope hugged the little boy and let him know that she would be there for him.