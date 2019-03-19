Lupita Nyong’o Talks About Her Secret Collaboration With Rihanna

Nyong'o and Rihanna will be working on a heist film together.

While both the media and the public enjoy learning about celebrity secrets, Lupita Nyong’o is remaining pretty tight lipped about her new project. Lupita Nyong’o is working with Rihanna on a new endeavor, and while everybody wants to discover the full details of the pair’s collaborative efforts, their venture seems to be top secret.

Lupita Nyong’o recently discussed some information about her developing project with Rihanna, and spoke to E! News about the concept. Rihanna has undertaken some creative endeavors in the past, like founding her own company, Fenty Beauty, so she appears to be a great person to partner up with for new projects. However, Nyong’o wasn’t too up front during her interview, so there weren’t many revelations about Nyong’o and Rihanna’s plans. Nyong’o was asked to share some details about the project, if anything, but her answer still left a lot to the imagination.

“I can tell you absolutely nothing about that,” Nyong’o said during the interview, according to E! News.

Although Nyong’o isn’t dishing on the details because it appears she has made secrecy promises elsewhere, she did offer assurances that the collaborative project with Rihanna is really happening. Nyong’o reassured the public that the announcement about the new undertaking between her and Rihanna isn’t an attention-getting scam.

There is a bit of information about Nyong’o and Rihanna’s project, however, that fans do know. The two women both agreed to appear in a heist film. Beyond that, there aren’t many details that the two women have disclosed publicly. However, there is one other piece of news fans know about the project, because it happened on social media. Basically, the two women decided to work together because of some Twitter comments that happened a few years back.

Here's What Lupita Nyong'o Had to Say About Her Secret Collaboration With Rihanna https://t.co/fuhkHr6gHS — Celebrity News Co (@CelebrityNewsCo) March 19, 2019

When Nyong’o showed up at the 2014 Miu Miu fashion show, she looked stunning. Her fans reposted the picture of her from that show, and the photo quickly went viral on Tumblr. Then, in 2017, the photo popped up once again on social media. However, this time the picture was posted on Twitter.

“Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and Lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans,” a fan posted on Twitter about the photo, according to E! News. That comment caused a bevy of discussion about the two women’s different appearances.

Eventually, the tweet went viral, and that is when both Rihanna and Nyong’o saw the tweet. Nyong’o tweeted to Rihanna, asking her if she was ready to work on a project with her, and Rihanna agreed. In May, 2017, fans learned that the two women would be starring in a heist movie together.