Brian Austin Green Reveals He Texted Luke Perry After His Death As A Tribute

Green addresses some criticism he received after Perry's death.

After Luke Perry’s shocking death from an unexpected stroke at the age of 52, his former co-stars from Beverly Hills, 90210, as well as his Riverdale castmates all began speaking out about Perry. Many issued public statements, and most posted fond memories and condolences to Perry’s family on social media. However, one of Perry’s former co-stars from Beverly Hills, 90210, Brian Austin Green, remained noticeably silent on social media about Perry’s death.

Green came under fire because of his social media silence, and started getting attacked by a bevy of people, including his own fans. The public expected to hear something from Green. So, Green recently spoke out, defending himself and explaining why he decided not to post something about Luke Perry’s death to social media.

“Carrie, the passing of Luke is terrible. As was said by many, everyone grieves in different ways. If it’s too soon for you to attend what is meant to be a fun night for the fans then you don’t have to. Everyone should respect everyone’s process,” Green said in response to an Instagram user, according to Extra.

Green also admitted to the public on March 18 that he avoided posting to social media so that he could pay his own, more personal tribute to Perry. Instead of posting comments, pictures, and memories on social media, Green admitted that he sent a text to Perry after Perry’s death to pay tribute to his friend.

“I texted him after he had passed, knowing obviously that he can’t text me back, but on some level, hoping that he would text me back, or that he was out there somewhere. I know he is. I know he’s looking down and I know he’s smiling,” said Green, according to Celeb News Network.

Green wanted to clarify his feelings about Perry, and also address the backlash he had received because he never addressed Perry’s death with a personal statement on social media. For Green, mourning the passing of his friend is a personal and private matter. The focus should be on Perry’s passing, not on the actions of other people. Green also said that everybody mourns loss in their own, individual way. So, people should not pass judgement on others because of how they mourn a death.

Green and Perry did stay in touch after their stint on Beverly Hills, 90210 ended. They often texted each other, and Green enjoyed texting film and television quotes to Perry when Green wanted to start conversations with his old friend.