Farrah Abraham Models Skimpy Lingerie During Fashion Store Opening

Farrah Abraham modeled some skimpy lingerie during the opening of fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing’s new store on Melrose this week.

According to The Daily Mail, Farrah Abraham flaunted her famous figure while wearing the brand’s lingerie in the store during a photo shoot to promote the retailer’s latest store opening.

The former Teen Mom OG star wore a white bralette with the brand’s logo streamed across it on black elastic, along with matching underwear, and some black heeled boots.

Farrah showed off her ample cleavage, lean legs, flat tummy, toned abs, and curvy backside in the photos while wearing the lingerie. She had her long, caramel-colored hair parted to the side and worn in straight strands, which fell over her shoulder.

Abraham also sported a full face of makeup, which included a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, some highlighter on her brow bone, and a bright pink color on her lips.

The reality TV star completed her look by wearing a soft pink polish on her nails, dangling diamond earrings, and a dainty chain around her neck. She also posed in a pink snakeskin crop top and matching pink leggings, as she revealed her daughter, Sophia, fell asleep waiting for her mother’s work obligation to be done.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it’s being reported that Farrah Abraham is currently living in a small house with her father, Michael, his fiancee, Amy, and her daughter, Sophia, after being hit with three lawsuits.

According to Radar Online, the former Teen Mom OG star has been showing off her lavish lifestyle on Instagram, taking vacations to places such as Dubai, Bali, the Bahamas, the Maldives, Las Vegas, Costa Rica, and more while attending events such as Oscar viewing parties, the MTV Video Music Awards, Maxim’s Hot 100 party, and the Khabib and McGregor UFC fight.

However, her home address is being reported as the same as her father, Michael, who lives with his girlfriend, Amy, in a 1,021-square-foot home with only two bathrooms, a much smaller home than Abraham previously lived in.

Before being fired from MTV, Farrah reportedly lived in a 3,310-square-foot home with four bedrooms and five bathrooms, but she is now dealing with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of lawsuits due to unpaid rent, attorney bills, and a broken contract with boxing promoter Damon Feldman.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham by following her on Instagram.