Khloe Kardashian Getting Major Support From Scott Disick Amid Tristan Thompson Split, Per ‘HL’

Khloe Kardashian can count on her pal, Scott Disick, as she heals her broken heart following her split with baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian has her friends and family members rallying around her as she goes through her break up with Tristan Thompson, and her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, is one of her biggest supporters.

Sources tell the outlet that Scott has Khloe’s back through all of the drama, and he wants to be there to help her through the difficult time in her life as they share a very close bond with one another.

“Kourtney is really supportive of their bond. She totally gets why they’re close and is happy for anyone to be in Khloe’s corner right now as that’s what she needs. Kourtney is really chill and easygoing and not a lot bothers her,” an insider told the outlet.

“Kourtney and Scott are in a really good place right now and getting along great. The whole family is rallying around Khloe right now and Scott is a part of that. They all still consider Scott family. Scott really is like an older, protective big brother to Khloe and Kourtney appreciates that, especially as Khloe is going through so much. She finds it nice,” the source added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Scott Disick recently surprised Khloe Kardashian when he posted a photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to his Instagram account and claimed that she was his woman crush Wednesday.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Khloe was shocked by Scott’s post, but that she knows that he is only trying to make her feel loved and supported following all of the drama she’s been dealing with as of late.

In the photo, Kardashian is sporting a sexy, see-through netted bodysuit as she parties in Las Vegas. Disick revealed in the caption that he had been waiting all week to post the photo.

As many fans already know, Khloe split with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares her daughter, True, after he allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. The cheating scandal was the second time in less than a year that the basketball player had been caught being unfaithful to his girlfriend.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick’s close relationship with Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this month.