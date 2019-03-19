Jim Carey Slams ‘Vile Miscreant’ Trump In Scathing Tweet, Including Artwork

Jim Carey, who has become increasingly known for politically-charged artwork and commentary posted with regularity on his Twitter feed, turned his anger over the mosque killings in Christchurch, New Zealand in the direction of Donald Trump on Sunday.

“Innocent people are now being slaughtered, families ruined and childrens’ lives destroyed. All in his name. If the Craven Republican Senate allows this vile miscreant to continue encouraging devisiveness, the ‘Trump Presidency’ will become an EXTINCTION LEVEL EVENT,” he tweeted. Accompanying the text was an image of artwork by Carey in which Trump’s head, with a Nazi swastika on his forehead, flies through space towards Earth like an asteroid. The moon watches on with an expression of horror.

Carey’s commentary is reflective of the ongoing reality in which disturbed individuals evoke the president’s name as they carry out violent acts on innocent people. In the case of New Zealand, the shooter published a lengthy manifesto immediately prior to the attack. Among the many troubling claims in the 87-page document, he describes Trump as “a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose.”

When asked about the motivations of the shooter, whose act of terror has now reached a death toll of 50, Trump was not willing to acknowledge a rise in white nationalism as a contributing factor in such attacks, as The Associated Press reported.

“I don’t really,” he said when asked if white nationalism was a factor.

“I think it’s a small group of people that have very, very serious problems, I guess. If you look what happened in New Zealand, perhaps that’s the case. I don’t know enough about it yet. … But it’s certainly a terrible thing.”

When pressed about the president’s own name appearing in the manifesto, Trump indicated that he hadn’t seen it, but that the attack was a “horrible thing.”

Carey’s tweet and the accompanying artwork represent a growing sentiment among the president’s detractors who continue to push Trump to take a stronger stand against those who would commit violence in his name.

The post strikes a markedly more aggressive and antagonistic note compared to Carey’s previous commentary on the topic of the New Zealand massacre, which he shared on Twitter on March 15. In that post, Carey takes a more somber tone. The image shared features a close-up of a man’s face, presumably Carey’s, with a globe reflected in the single visible eye.

“My heart is with you New Zealand,” it says in hand-drawn letters along the left side of the image. “My tears are for all of us,” it continues.