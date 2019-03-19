‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: J.T. Stalks The Women

Stunning The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that not only is J.T. alive, but also he’s stalking Victoria, Nikki, and Sharon at the Abbott cabin.

Although Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) thought she’d killed J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) last April at Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) girl’s night, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Billy (Jason Thompson) are convinced that J.T. is alive. They believe it so much that they even convinced Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to help them stop the van that was transporting them to serve their sentences for murdering J.T.

The guys stashed Victoria, Nikki, and Sharon at the Abbott cabin, and they are concerned to learn they’re fugitives from the law while Nick, Billy, and Rey search for J.T. Nick and Billy think that they have a failsafe plan to lure J.T. to the Dark Horse warehouse. The women aren’t entirely convinced that the man they felt so sure was dead last year is still alive.

However, according to She Knows Soaps, J.T. is very much alive, and he’s spying on the women wearing a police uniform, which means he must have taken it from one of the officers who was tasked with watching over the women at the secluded cabin. Much like he has all year, J.T. is one step ahead of everybody, and the women find themselves in grave danger.

Obviously, J.T. isn’t happy that Nikki hit him over the head with a fireplace poker and the three women along with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) rolled J.T. up in a rug and buried him in Chancellor Park. The events of that night set off a year filled with drama and worry for the women as they desperately tried to keep what they thought they’d done to J.T. a secret. Phyllis’s place in everything is not clear at this point, but it’s possible she was involved in some way.

The year was especially difficult for Victoria because she had to deal with her hurt from J.T.’s abuse as well as her and J.T.’s son Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu). Reed has mourned his father, and they even held a memorial. Now Reed’s grandma Nikki and his mother have been convicted of murdering his dad, which cannot be easy for the teen to handle.

Now J.T. is working on getting his revenge, and the women are in grave danger. Somebody destroyed the security equipment at the cabin with a gun, according to The Inquisitr, which means they could very well be entirely on their own.