Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Will Not Have Wedding Until Bieber’s Health Improves, Per ‘People’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are putting a wedding ceremony on the back burner to focus on Bieber’s mental health, a source told People.

The pair had a quickie courthouse ceremony last year, but have yet to officially celebrate their nuptials. Any future plans are currently on hold while the couple’s full attention is on treating Bieber’s ongoing issues with depression. A source told People to still expect a wedding when the time is right.

“They will still have a wedding eventually, but this is not their focus right now. They haven’t sent out any new save the dates. They will wait until Justin feels better and is excited about planning their wedding again,” the source said.

Bieber is currently undergoing mental health treatment on both coasts and is working on getting better, for his and Hailey’s sake, said the source. Meanwhile, Hailey is helping him focus on improving, and is “there for him in a way that you wouldn’t expect from a newlywed.”

“She understands him deeply, and is 100 percent ready to help him. He realizes how blessed he is to have her.”

The source also said that Bieber has a dedicated team of professionals working with him and a great support system currently surrounding him. It was reported by People that the celebrity was getting help for depression and other mental health issues.

Earlier in the month, Bieber revealed his personal struggles in a public Instagram post, writing that he had, “Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.” The pop star went on to assure fans that he would “bounce back,” and asked them to pray for him.

Apparently, the post was a huge step for Bieber and an important part of his recovery. The source added that while Bieber was nervous about making his condition public, he wanted to be honest and authentic with himself and others.

The singer is currently receiving treatment through reported counseling sessions with both pastors and licensed professionals.

People around the star are currently optimistic that everything he is undergoing right now “will help him figure out his next chapter.” According to another insider, as of his birthday on March 1, Bieber was doing very well.

“He’s got all the money he will ever need, and he’s starting to really center himself and focus on his future,” the insider said. “Therapy has helped empower him: he’s focusing on the positives, not the negatives. He knows that he’s beginning a new life.”