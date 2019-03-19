‘Riverdale’ Producer Explains How Luke Perry’s Death Will Be Addressed On Show

It’s been almost three weeks since actor Luke Perry suffered a massive stroke. Days later, he passed away in the hospital. Just 52-years-old at the time, Perry’s untimely death shocked the world, with those who have followed his work throughout his career particularly devastated by his sudden loss.

Perry’s death has also left questions about what will happen to his character, Fred Andrews, on Riverdale. The popular show’s executive producer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, has explained what the plan is for the character’s future now that Perry is gone. According to Entertainment Tonight, Aguirre-Sacasa stated on Sunday that the show will have to address Perry’s death in the not-too-distant future.

Although he acknowledged the need to address Fred’s sudden disappearance from the show, he did share that “no official narrative decisions about how this will happen have been made” at this point in time.

“You know, honestly, we are I think all still in shock and are all still processing and grieving,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “We know that we have to address it in some way, but we’re giving ourselves a little bit of time and space before we figure out the best way to honor him.”

With that statement, it’s safe to say Aguirre-Sacasa makes it clear that the directors, writers, and producers will be looking for an appropriate way to deal with Perry’s death in a way that will both close his chapter while still giving him the best send-off they possibly could.

Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best–helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run. ????❤️???? pic.twitter.com/Nx8iCFBoMe — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) March 6, 2019

Perry, who was such a big part of the series, will be honored in every remaining Riverdale episode, with each of them being specifically dedicated to him for the time he has put into the show. Aguirre-Sacasa made that announcement in a Twitter post, sharing a photo of the cast from the beginning of the series.

The entire cast of Riverdale was devastated to hear of the loss of Perry, with many of them posting public tributes to their co-star over social media.

“Luke was, is, and will always be a big part of Riverdale,” Aguirre-Sacasa added. “We’re kind of a family and when a loss like this happens, you carry it always. It changes and it hopefully becomes a little less painful as time goes by, but you’re changed.”

Fortunately for fans, for the time being, there are still a number of Riverdale episodes that were filmed prior to Perry’s death that will be aired before his passing will have to be addressed on the small screen. Aguirre-Sacasa has expressed his joy at being able to share those final Riverdale episodes with the fans.