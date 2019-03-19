Former Disney Star Kyle Massey Strongly Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations

Massey feels the allegations filed against them are an attempt to extort money.

Last week, a $1.5 million lawsuit was filed against former That’s So Raven star Kyle Massey alleging that Massey committed several acts of sexual misconduct against a 13-year-old girl who once saw him as a father figure. The sexual misconduct allegations filed against Massey state that he tried to commit a lewd act with a minor, sent harmful matter trying to seduce a minor, annoyed a minor, and also caused emotional distress.

The 13-year-old girl leveling the accusations at Massey met the actor with her mother when she was 4-years-old. She maintained contact with Massey for several years, seeing him as a person that could help guide her into the entertainment industry. However, she claims that Massey recently tried to talk her and her mother into having her come to Los Angeles to live with Massey and his girlfriend so Massey could find her an agent. Shortly after that conversation, the girl says Massey began sending her lewd texts with explicit pictures.

Massey, however, strongly denies all of the sexual misconduct allegations that are listed in the lawsuit. Massey now feels that the girl and her mother are making up the accusations as a way to extort money out of him. Now, Massey is trying to tell his side of the story.

“In early 2019, the Plaintiff’s attorneys demanded $1.5 million threatening to go public to destroy my career if I did not comply,” Massey said, according to ET Online.

“My family and I rejected this extortion attempt, because I have faith that the legal process will reveal the truth.”

Along with Massey’s take on the situation, Massey’s attorney, Lee Hutton, has also released a statement composed by Massey that strongly denies the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Latest NEWS: Former Disney star Kyle Massey sued for allegedly sending lewd photos, videos to minor pic.twitter.com/uTKAszcvUz — BigX News (@NewsBigx) March 18, 2019

“No child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit materials and I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct. [I ask] the public not to jump to conclusions based on the allegations alone but reserve judgment until the whole story comes to light, proving these allegations baseless,” Massey said in a statement issued by his attorney, according to Perez Hilton.

Twenty-seven-year-old Massey became a Disney Channel celebrity, appearing on That’s So Raven and Cory in the House for years. To protect his reputation while also defending himself against the sexual misconduct accusations, Massey hired Lee Hutton to help him through the legal process. Massey has asked both his fans and the general public to avoid judging him about the accusations and to wait until they know the entire story.