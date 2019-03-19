‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Is Mia Pregnant With Arturo’s Baby?

Nearly unbelievable new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the night of the infamous blizzard in Genoa City, Arturo and Mia slept together. Now, Mia threatens to tell Abby everything, but Arturo tries to beat her to the punch by confessing it all to his unsuspecting fiancee.

When it first aired, viewers were left thinking that Arturo (Jason Canela) left Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) the night of the blizzard that left Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) chastely sharing a hotel room when roads became too slick to continue traveling. Now, The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap shows that in new flashback footage, after Arturo left, he had a change of heart and went back up to Mia’s apartment. It’s pretty shocking too because shortly after that fateful night, Mia and Rey renewed their vows and Arturo proposed to Abby after the ceremony enraging Mia.

Ultimately, Arturo’s engagement led to Mia trying to hurt Abby on Valentine’s Day, but she ended up attacking Lola (Sasha Calle) thinking she was Abby because Lola had borrowed Abby’s coat. Lola landed in the hospital in a coma, and she needed a liver transplant. Summer (Hunter King) was a match, and she convinced Kyle (Michael Mealor) to marry her in exchange for serving as Lola’s living liver donor.

Rey found out that Mia is the one who attacked Lola, but he didn’t turn her in because Mia conveniently announced a pregnancy. To viewers, it seemed like Mia paid a pregnant woman to obtain a positive pregnancy test. However, now there seems to be a possibility that she actually is pregnant, and there’s a chance that the baby is Arturo’s instead of Rey’s. Mia made Rey keep their bundle of joy a secret, so Arturo has no idea that she’s expecting.

Now, Mia wants Arturo to help her get Rey back, and if he refuses, then Mia will tell Abby everything about their steamy night together. However, Arturo decides to tell Abby himself, and Abby will have a difficult time moving past her fiance’s cheating. Mia may also have another ace up her sleeve in this situation too — the baby.

Because of their unplanned night of passion, Arturo could be the father of Mia’s baby if she’s genuinely pregnant. Considering how this storyline has changed, it is possible. That would cause quite a problem between brothers Rey and Arturo, and Abby would probably not appreciate Mia being the mother of Arturo’s child. It could change everything for the Rosales family.