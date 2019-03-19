Michael Jackson’s Former Bodyguard Opens Up About The Singer’s Sexuality

Micheal Jackson’s former bodyguard, Bill Whitfield, is opening up about the late singer’s sexuality during a recent interview with Jim Breslo.

According to TMZ, Whitfield claims that Michael Jackson liked women and that he and the singer used to talk about women together all of the time, despite the allegations that he sexually abused young boys.

Bill claims that he and Jackson would often talk about women that they found attractive during their long drives together, and remembers one college girl in particular that Michael approached on the street once, adding that MJ got her phone number and talked to her at least twice that he knows of.

Although Breslo asked Whitfield if Michael did more than talk to the women he claims to have found attractive, Bill refused to answer, saying that he wasn’t going to make the singer’s private sex life public. However, he did claim that Jackson did spend time with women in private.

As many fans know, the King of Pop was married twice in his life. First to Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, whom he was married to from 1994 to 1996. Michael was also married to Debbie Rowe from 1996 to 1999. The pair had two children together, Prince and Paris. MJ’s third child, son Blanket, was conceived via a surrogate.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bill Whitfield isn’t the only person coming to Michael Jackson’s defense. Aaron Carter recently defended the late singer, claiming that he often spent time with Jackson at his home and even stayed in his bedroom as a young teenager. However, his experience was nothing like what Wade Robson and James Safechuck claim in the Leaving Neverland documentary.

Aaron says that he believes that Wade and James are lying and that they are making money by claiming the singer sexually abused them as children, adding that they are “stomping” on Michael’s grave by coming out with the allegations a decade after the singer’s death, when both men had publicly defended him in the past.

“I remember having the time of my life with Michael. I was about 15 years old, and I remember him sitting down with me and being like ‘This is kind of like what you’ve got to do, Aaron, in your future, and just stay focused and stay driven.’ I really idolized Michael,” Carter told TMZ via video call last week.

Fans can now watch Michael Jackson accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck tell their side of the story in Leaving Neverland, which is currently streaming on HBO.