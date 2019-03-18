Janet Jackson Uploads Own Edit Of Herself Being First On Glastonbury Lineup Poster

Last week, Janet Jackson was confirmed to play Glastonbury this summer. However, today, Jackson uploaded her own edit of the festival poster and it seems she’s four spaces forward than she was on the original poster that Glastonbury originally shared.

The three headliners, The Killers, The Cure, and Stormzy, will perform on the Pyramid Stage, the main stage at the festival, which usually means they are supposed to be the first three names on the poster. NME has reported that Jackson has pushed herself in front of those three acts and Kylie Minogue and put herself in first place.

Jackson posted on her Instagram that she couldn’t wait to perform for her fans in the U.K. again.

The festival will take place at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset. Glastonbury has said that more acts and attractions across more than 100 stages are still to be announced.

Her performance at Glastonbury will be in between her Las Vegas residency she just announced. Named “Metamorphosis,” Jackson’s shows will start May 17 and will run until August 10. Jackson is the youngest member of the iconic Jackson family, and the show will showcase her life in the public eye, including her issues with self-esteem while growing up with super-famous siblings, who reached superstar status like herself.

Jackson’s last performance in the U.K. was in 2011 during her “Number Ones: Up Close & Personal” tour, where she played a stint of shows at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London. She was due to return in 2016 on her “Unbreakable” tour, but the dates got canceled. This festival slot will be her first performance in the U.K. in eight years.

At the end of this month, Janet will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame on March 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Janet shared the news via social media and her fans were so excited they started a movement called “#JanetJacksonRocks” to express their love for her.

Last year, Jackson released a new single, “Made For Now,” with Daddy Yankee. The official music video has over 59 million views on her official YouTube page in just six months. The Latin version of the single topped the Mexican airplay charts, while the original version topped the U.S. Dance Club Songs chart. Also in 2018, Janet was honored with the Global Icon Award at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Janet Jackson, whose career spans over four decades, is still going strong. Her Instagram and Twitter accounts both have over 3.5 million followers, and both continue to grow. She shares vintage nostalgic photos, as well as fierce snaps of herself on stage. Rarely, fans get to see her adorable son, Eissa.

Tickets to “Metamorphosis” are on sale now.