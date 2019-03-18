Miley Cyrus Gives Emotional And Tear-Filled Tribute To Janice Freeman At Memorial Service

Miley Cyrus is still reeling after the loss of Voice contestant Janice Freeman. Today, Miley and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, attended Freeman’s memorial at Mariners Church in Irvine, California. During Miley’s touching tribute to someone she called one of her “favorite” contestants on The Voice, Miley had trouble holding back her tears. According to TMZ, Freeman’s memorial was more of a celebration of life and Miley paid tribute to Janice in the best way possible.
“I was never her coach, ever. She was always mine.”
“I’ve learned more from her than anyone that I’ve ever gotten the honor to be in the room with, not just vocally, I should’ve gotten more lessons than I did, but she taught me everything that I know about love,” she continued.
“And, to be here, and I had planned on singing a song for her, but just losing her is just too much for me. So… my dad’s gonna take care of this for me. But, I’ll always be your sister, I’m here for you, and I’m here for your family, and Janice I’ll miss you more than I could ever say.”
Miley’s father Billy Ray then took the stage to strum the guitar and sing his own rendition of “Amazing Grace.” Along with the choir, Miley also joined in at a few parts of the song though it was clear to see that she was very emotional during the whole thing. As The Inquisitr reported two weeks ago, Freeman passed away at the young age of 33.
I miss you so much it hurts. Everywhere ….. but so did you. So often. So much pain and no one would ever notice because of the smile and joy you constantly radiated . I am trying my best today to celebrate your existence but I can’t help but just deeply mourn over your absence . All those texts I would receive , just of you saying that your praying for ME. How you were so selfless I’ll never understand . The way you found the good in everything . You are now a rainbow . Something beautiful that comes after something so gloomy. You were the only artist EVER, that I tried so hard to “ sign” , was going to create a label just so YOU could be on it. No one has heard them and I hope to share at an appropriate time, but the records you were creating with @brandicarlile (where it all began , the story ) and my dear writer friend @ilsey were so magically beautiful JUST LIKE YOU. Today we lost a legend . Do you hear me . Everyone got it so wrong on our season together of The Voice because no matter what has been recorded or remembered YOU won my angel . You are not only the best singer that show has ever had the honor of having on that stage but the best fucking singer in the world. What makes me sick is we always wait till the best are gone to recognize them and truly tell them what their art meant to us. The hope their voice gave us …. the emotions they pulled from us. Janice you’re my star! I will never give up on you. Ever . I am no longer your coach , I never was ….. YOU constantly taught me. You’ve been my coach on how to love , on how to persevere , on how to fight for what I want and never let even my own body get in the way. Anything is possible if it’s being done with faith. You are my world . I will never forget you or stop loving you. I am forever yours , Miley
The singer was rushed to the hospital from her home in Pasadena, California following a medical emergency where Janice was having trouble breathing. Before the paramedics arrived on the scene, her husband, Dion, performed CPR but Janice was sadly pronounced dead when she arrived at the hospital. Later, it was revealed that Freeman suffered a blood clot that traveled to her heart and caused her death.
Cyrus served as Janice’s coach in Season 13 of The Voice and since her death, the singer has been visibly shaken up. The Inquisitr shared that the singer posted a heartfelt tribute to the late singer on her Instagram page. Along with a few photos of herself and Janice together, Miley penned a heartbreaking caption, saying that she misses her so much it hurts. She told fans that she would do her best to celebrate Janice’s life but she couldn’t help but mourn her absence.
In another post, Cyrus told Janice that she would take care of her precious little girl and shine light on her husband and mother. When she was struggling for a place to live, Miley paid six months of Janice’s rent so it’s easy to see that she feels it is very important to take care of Freeman’s loved ones.
May Janice rest in peace.