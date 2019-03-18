Miley Cyrus Gives Emotional And Tear-Filled Tribute To Janice Freeman At Memorial Service

'I was never her coach, ever. She was always mine.'

Miley Cyrus is still reeling after the loss of Voice contestant Janice Freeman. Today, Miley and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, attended Freeman’s memorial at Mariners Church in Irvine, California. During Miley’s touching tribute to someone she called one of her “favorite” contestants on The Voice, Miley had trouble holding back her tears. According to TMZ, Freeman’s memorial was more of a celebration of life and Miley paid tribute to Janice in the best way possible.

“I’ve learned more from her than anyone that I’ve ever gotten the honor to be in the room with, not just vocally, I should’ve gotten more lessons than I did, but she taught me everything that I know about love,” she continued.

“And, to be here, and I had planned on singing a song for her, but just losing her is just too much for me. So… my dad’s gonna take care of this for me. But, I’ll always be your sister, I’m here for you, and I’m here for your family, and Janice I’ll miss you more than I could ever say.”

Miley’s father Billy Ray then took the stage to strum the guitar and sing his own rendition of “Amazing Grace.” Along with the choir, Miley also joined in at a few parts of the song though it was clear to see that she was very emotional during the whole thing. As The Inquisitr reported two weeks ago, Freeman passed away at the young age of 33.

The singer was rushed to the hospital from her home in Pasadena, California following a medical emergency where Janice was having trouble breathing. Before the paramedics arrived on the scene, her husband, Dion, performed CPR but Janice was sadly pronounced dead when she arrived at the hospital. Later, it was revealed that Freeman suffered a blood clot that traveled to her heart and caused her death.

Cyrus served as Janice’s coach in Season 13 of The Voice and since her death, the singer has been visibly shaken up. The Inquisitr shared that the singer posted a heartfelt tribute to the late singer on her Instagram page. Along with a few photos of herself and Janice together, Miley penned a heartbreaking caption, saying that she misses her so much it hurts. She told fans that she would do her best to celebrate Janice’s life but she couldn’t help but mourn her absence.

In another post, Cyrus told Janice that she would take care of her precious little girl and shine light on her husband and mother. When she was struggling for a place to live, Miley paid six months of Janice’s rent so it’s easy to see that she feels it is very important to take care of Freeman’s loved ones.

May Janice rest in peace.