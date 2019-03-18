Miranda Richardson Joins ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Cast Line Up

As yet, no further details surrounding her character has been released.

With production gearing up to start in the summertime, the prequel series based around HBO’s Game of Thrones adds another cast member.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, English actress Miranda Richardson (The Crying Game) will join the line up for the Game of Thrones prequel series. As yet, there are no details pertaining to Richardson’s role in the prequel series. And, as per the continued secrecy, not even her character’s name has been released.

Considering there is a legion of fans for the A Song of Fire and Ice book series on which HBO’s TV series is based, this should come as no surprise. After all, giving out names for characters in the upcoming series based on the Game of Thrones universe goes a long way to allowing fans to unravel both the plot and direction the new TV series will be taking.

What fans do know about the series so far is that it will be set thousands of years prior to events that are currently unfolding in the current TV series, according to Variety. The following log line has also been set for this series, according to THR.

“Only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend — it’s not the story we think we know.”

Miranda Richard’s cast announcement comes in a long line of announcements regarding the prequel series for Game of Thrones. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Naomi Watts (Twin Peaks), Naomi Ackie (Doctor Who, Star Wars: Episode IX), Denise Gough (Neil Gaiman’s Likely Stories), Jamie Campbell Bower (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Sheila Atim (Harlots), Ivanno Jeremiah (Black Mirror, Humans), Georgie Henley (The Chronicles of Narnia), Alex Sharp (To the Bone) and Toby Regbo (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), are all also confirmed as cast members for the prequel series.

The prequel series has been kept under such tight wraps that there isn’t even an official title for it yet. Although, according to George R. R. Martin, he thinks the title should be The Long Night. However, HBO has gone on record to say that this is currently not the official title for the series, more like a working title for the series.

A premiere date for the Game of Thrones prequel has not yet been released.

However, the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will begin on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8 or its subsequent episodes has not yet been released. Although, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the length times for each episode in the final series has recently been announced.