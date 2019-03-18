Lori Loughlin’s Daughter, Olivia Jade, Allegedly Did Not Fill Out USC Application, Per ‘Us’

According to an affidavit, Loughlin emailed accused contact William 'Rick' Singer for assistance with applications.

Newly revealed court documents show that Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, whose admissions information for the University of Southern California was allegedly falsified, apparently did not fill out her own application to the school, reports Us Weekly.

According to an affidavit cited by The Atlantic, in December, 2017, Loughlin sent an email to William “Rick” Singer to “request guidance” on how to complete the official USC application, following her daughter’s “provisional acceptance as a recruited athlete.”

The actress expressed that her daughter was in need of assistance with submitting her college applications.

“I want to make sure she gets those in as I don’t want to call any attention to [her] with her little friend at [her high school]. Can you tell us how to proceed?” she allegedly wrote.

The affidavit reportedly states that Singer responded by instructing an employee to send in Olivia’s applications for her.

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters presented as USC rowing crew team recruits in a bid to gain entry into the school— neither of the girls was involved in any USC athletics team. The couple was taken into custody last week.

Loughlin’s daughters, Olivia and Bella, have made the decision to withdraw from USC. In the wake of the scandal, Sephora and TRESemme have cut ties with Olivia, an Instagram influencer who often promoted their products. Loughlin has been dropped from her on-screen commitments with the Hallmark Channel, including the show, When Calls the Heart. The program, which featured Loughlin since 2014, released a statement announcing it would officially be “retooling” the show in the wake of the actress’ arrest, as reported by Us Weekly.

“Hearties, thank you for your love, support and patience these last several days as we have all been preoccupied with the news about Lori Loughlin and her family, and the decisions our colleagues at the Hallmark Channel USA needed to make. As you can imagine, everyone involved with When Calls the Heart was surprised by these developments, so we hope you can forgive us for initially staying silent while we sorted through how to respond.”

“With the full support of the network, we have gone on a creative hiatus to do some retooling on the remaining season 6 episodes. That process has already begun. Hope Valley will return to your TV screens as soon as we can bring the episodes to you,” the statement continued.

No announcement has been made concerning Loughlin’s role on Fuller House, though multiple reports claim that she will not appear in the show’s final season.