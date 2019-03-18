‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 15 Preview: Trouble Is Set To Coincide With The Kingdom’s Fair

As the Kingdom's Fair is underway, Daryl and a small group end up surrounded by Whisperers.

Episode 14 of The Walking Dead saw a mysterious backstory revealed but not a lot by way of moving the plot forward. So, considering Episode 15 is the penultimate episode for Season 9, what can fans expect to see?

AMC lists the following synopsis for Episode 15 (titled “The Calm Before”).

“The fair at the Kingdom is underway, with all four communities coming together in celebration for the first time in years; while some pacts are renewed, other deals will come at a much steeper price.”

In the second half of Season 9 of The Walking Dead, the Kingdom has been getting ready for their trade fair. Over the course of the second half of this season, it has been suggested that the Kingdom is really struggling regarding maintaining supplies. So, it is an important day for the community. And, for those that have read the comic books, it will also likely be an important day — but for completely unexpected reasons.

As the end scene in Episode 14 suggested, the Whisperers have locked in on the community and Alpha (Samantha Morton) is being notified. So, fans can likely expect complications as a result of that.

As for what the “steeper price” mentioned in the Episode 15 synopsis will be, once again, fans of the comic books on which AMC’s TV series is based, will have a fairly good idea of what this means. For those that only watch the television series of The Walking Dead, it seems likely that trouble is about to erupt.

Jace Downs / AMC

Skybound has released a trailer for Episode 15 of The Walking Dead Season 9 that also hints at surmounting trouble for the communities.

The latest Walking Dead trailer shows a small group leaving the Kingdom. This group includes fan favorites, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), and Michonne (Danai Gurira). While the group leaves during the daytime, later on in the Episode 15 clip, they are seen surrounded by what appears to be a walker herd at nighttime. However, it is further revealed that this group of walkers are actually the Whisperers. Among the Whisperers are Beta (Ryan Hurst) and Alpha. Things then take a dangerous turn that could spell disaster for Daryl and his group.

You can view the clip for Episode 15 of The Walking Dead Season 9 below.

As yet, no images for Episode 15 of The Walking Dead Season 9 have been released via AMC. Previously, Skybound has released a multitude of images each week pertaining to each upcoming episode of The Walking Dead, so some fans are concerned at the lack of images this week. However, it is still early in the week and AMC may still release some promotional still for the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead Season 9.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 15 of Season 9 on Wednesday, March 24, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.