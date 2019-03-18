‘SI’ Model Haley Kalil Flaunts Some Serious Skin In Racy Bodysuit While Sitting On A Kitchen Countertop

Haley Kalil is not one to shy away from flaunting her flawless figure on Instagram. Over the weekend, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share two racy black-and-white snapshots of herself in a skimpy bodysuit that leaves little to the imagination.

In the first photo of the post, the model, who is married to NFL player Matt Kalil, is wearing a black long-sleeved one-piece that puts her whole body on full display. The bodysuit has a plunging neckline that shows off the 26-year-old model’s busty figure, accentuating her cleavage, while its thong bottom highlights Kalil’s curvy derriere.

In addition, the bodysuit sits high on the former Miss Minnesota’s frame, helping accentuate her hourglass figure, particularly her wide hips contrasted with her tiny waist. In this snapshot, Kalil is looking at a point off-camera with a fierce gaze and powerful eyebrows, while having her lips parted.

In the second photo of the series, the model is captured from behind as she sits on a kitchen countertop, which puts her booty right at the center of the snap. Kalil has her feet resting on counter’s side doors as she leans forward into a pose that further accentuates her backside. In this snap, the model has her eyes closed and lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

In both shots, Kalil is wearing her red hair in a middle part and down in perfectly straight strands that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest and back.

The post, which Kalil shared with her 220,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 26,000 likes and over 330 comments within a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise the swimsuit’s perfect physique, as well as to engage with her humorous caption.

“But it sure is a beautiful decoration,” one user wrote, referencing Kalil’s joke about the counter not passing safety inspection.

“Unrestrained rawness on this kitchen top,” another one chimed in.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue pointed out, Kalil is a co-winner of last year’s #SISwimSearch, which marked her first time doing a professional photo shoot ever. This year, Kalil returned for her second year with the issue, whose spread she jetted off to Kenya to shoot in late January, as the report shows.

“This rookie shoot represents a culmination of one huge dream, a lot of hard work, and an incredible group of people that believed in me enough to take a chance on this nerdy, non-model… I am living one of my biggest dreams and I still pinch myself every time I think…I’m going to be an SI Swimsuit model,” she told the magazine.