‘Transformers’ Love Stories To Be The Next Big Thing After ‘Bumblebee’?

The latest film in the Transformers franchise was the Travis Knight-directed Bumblebee, which has become one of the most critically acclaimed films of the entire franchise currently holding a 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. With the film being received positively, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura is looking to revamp the Transformers franchise, with lessons learned from the character-driven Bumblebee. In a conversation with Collider at South By Southwest (SXSW), Bonaventura mentioned that audiences could even see love stories between the robots on the big screen.

Bumblebee was the first film in the massive Transformers franchise that was not directed by the original director, Michael Bay. The reason behind this is the heavy-handed criticism that Bay has always received about his all action and no heart style of approach to the massive Hasbro toy’s film franchise. The reigns of Bumblebee, one of the most popular characters of the franchise, was given to Travis Knight, the director of Laika films such as Kubo And The Two Strings.

The result was that Bumblebee became a success, and the emotional core of the film resonated with both audiences and critics alike. The film featured amazing action sequences and the emotional story between a giant robot and the human that eventually finds and rescues him, played by Hailee Steinfeld.

Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena and Travis Knight during a photocall for ‘Bumblebee’ at Potters Field Park on December 05, 2018 in London, England. Neil P. Mockford / Getty Images

When speaking with Collider, Bonaventura was completely aware of what made Bumblebee stand out and was willing to explore other avenues for the characters to bring them down to Earth instead of being large CGI spectacles as they’ve been featured as in previous films.

“One of the things I want to see, and I don’t know if we’ll do this particular thing, but I think we will eventually do a love story between Transformers. What does a love story mean? Definitely not sex, maybe not even kissing, but the idea that they would have that emotional crush has never really been brought in. That’s kind of the direction we’re going to try to head into, which is to give them human desires that, up until now, we haven’t seen much of. I think that will change the relationship with the Transformers.”

This new approach to Transformers films should be exciting for fans of the franchise who were disappointed with how the subsequent Transformers films turned out, as their focus shifted from the Transformers characters to the humans, leaving the stars of the franchise underserved, as discussed by Den Of Geek.

While the producer has plans to develop a sequel to Bumblebee, as reported by Collider, no official date has been set for production.