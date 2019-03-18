Brandi Glanville Applauds Kristen Doute For Refusing To Kiss Lisa Vanderpump’s Behind On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Why is Kristen her favorite 'Vanderpump Rules' cast member?

Brandi Glanville has a favorite cast member on Vanderpump Rules and that honor goes to Kristen Doute.

During the latest taping of her podcast series, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, Glanville opened up about the way in which Vanderpump has allegedly put fear in her employees, both at her restaurants and on her Bravo TV shows, including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, and during her chat, she explained why Doute is her favorite cast member of Vanderpump’s spinoff.

“Everyone on that show kisses her a** except for Kristen. Kristen wants to be back in her life but I’m sorry, Kristen is the only one that’s interesting because she’s not kissing Lisa’s a** and she’s saying what everyone else wants to say,” Glanville said.

As fans may recall, Doute was fired from SUR Restaurant years ago after getting into a fight with the venue’s manager, but has remained on the show ever since. That said, despite having turned over a new leaf when it comes to her behavior in recent years, Doute is still on the outs with Vanderpump.

During an early episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, which featured the cast celebrating at Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s new restaurant in Los Angeles, TomTom, Doute became upset after learning Vanderpump had banned her from attending the event and said she’d like to be on better terms with the restauranteur.

Although Doute wants to reconcile with Vanderpump once and for all, Glanville hopes she doesn’t go down that road.

“I don’t want Kristen back with Lisa. Finally someone’s just talking and saying the right thing,” Glanville explained.

Glanville went on to say that no matter what Doute is hoping for, it might be impossible to convince Vanderpump to make amends with her because she’s “always hated” Doute.

“[Lisa] wanted to fire [Kristen] the first year and the production company was like, ‘She’s good TV. We’re not getting rid of her,'” Glanville revealed.

Doute hasn’t worked for Vanderpump at any of her restaurants for some time, but when it comes to the show, Doute has maintained her full-time role, despite her firing.

As for Glanville, she said she wasn’t so lucky when it came to her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and after her falling out with Vanderpump, she was canned from the series.

