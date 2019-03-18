‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Shows Off Weight Loss In Photos On Instagram Amid Season 14

See Shannon Beador's fit frame.

Shannon Beador is looking good as filming continues on the upcoming 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

On March 18, Bravo TV’s The Lookbook shared a new report regarding Beador’s new frame and revealed that the mother of three recently reached a weight loss milestone.

While celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on the Beach on Sunday, March 17, Beador posted an image of herself on Instagram and said that after wearing her holiday shirt for years, she was finally having to retire it because it was too big for her.

According to The Lookbook, Beador has lost a whopping 40 pounds over the past several months.

In early February, Beador and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, Tamra Judge, Emily Simpson, and Gina Kirchenheiter, confirmed they were back in production on The Real Housewives of Orange County and in the weeks since, they have taken at least one girls trip to Las Vegas.

As fans may have seen online, Beador and the rest of the cast have shared several photos and video clips from production and as usual, Beador has been staying close to her longtime friend Judge throughout production. In fact, a number of Beador’s recent social media posts include images of Judge.

Just last month, Beador posted another weight loss image on her Instagram page which featured the reality star in a tight black minidress and matching tights and heels. In the photo, Beador’s weight loss was more than evident, both in her body and in he face, as she posed alongside another woman.

In August of last year, during an episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Beador opened up about dating post-divorce and admitted the insecurities she had in her body made it difficult for her to put herself back out there.

“I think that part of the reason why I can’t imagine myself with somebody or dating somebody is because I’m not comfortable in my body,” she told Dodd through tears. “If I were to take my clothes off, I don’t want to see it so I don’t want somebody else to see it.”

“I know I’m a good catch, but it’s hard for me to say,” she added.

According to Beador, she was told she was selfish, worthless, and fat for years.

Beador and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV this summer for the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.