Half Of Americans Believe Mueller’s Investigation Into Trump Is A ‘Witch Hunt,’ New Poll Says

A new study suggests that public trust in the probe being conducted by Robert Mueller into President Donald Trump continues to erode. As USA Today reported on Monday, Americans are heavily divided into how they perceive the investigation, with a growing number of people becoming doubtful that it is more than political maneuvering.

According to the USA Today/Suffolk University poll, 50 percent of Americans now believe that President Donald Trump is the victim of a “witch hunt,” a term often used by the president himself to refer to the Mueller investigation. In addition, half of Americans believe that Trump has been the subject of more investigative scrutiny than other presidents because of his politics, the survey further shows.

Similarly, the poll also shows that trust in the president has increased as well. While a majority of 52 percent still state that they have little or no trust in the president’s insistence that his campaign did not collude with Russia during the 2016 campaign season, that figure is down from 59 percent in December. One year ago, 57 percent had little or no trust in his denials, showing that support for Trump has increased in recent months. In comparison, 30 percent express a lot of trust in Trump’s denials, the highest to date.

Trump took to Twitter earlier on Monday to note that “very few” Americans believe Mueller’s investigation is “legit.”

“Wow! A Suffolk/USA Today Poll, just out, states, ‘50% of Americans AGREE that Robert Mueller’s investigation is a Witch Hunt.’ @MSNBC Very few think it is legit! We will soon find out?” Trump tweeted in response to the poll.

Robert Mueller pursues new Trump-Russia collusion leads despite talk of probe winding downhttps://t.co/jLvZCYYCbP pic.twitter.com/efL2H7i5AL — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) March 17, 2019

The report also states that 28 percent of Americans say they have a lot of trust in former FBI director Mueller’s investigation to be fair and accurate, which marks the lowest level to date and down 5 points since December, USA Today pointed out.

The same report also shows that support for the House of Representatives to consider impeaching Trump has also dropped, going from 38 percent in last October to just 28 percent. Democratic speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke out against the idea herself last week, arguing that the proceedings would cause further polarization in an already divided country. She added that Trump is “not worth” the consequences of impeachment, according to The Washington Post.

“Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it,” she told The Washington Post.