Taylor Armstrong From ‘RHOBH’ Says Her Daughter ‘Doesn’t Miss’ Late Husband Russell

In a recent podcast, Armstrong says her 12-year-old has negative memories of her father.

Taylor Armstrong, a former cast member on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, made an appearance recently on Laura Wasser’s podcast, Divorce Sucks, talking about how she and her daughter Kennedy moved on after her husband committed suicide.

Page Six reports that when Wasser asked how Kennedy is doing after the loss of her father, she explained that her daughter insists she doesn’t miss her father. Armstrong says that Kennedy’s therapist says she should talk about her former husband, Russell Armstrong, so that Kennedy knows that people in your life don’t just disappear.

“I was saying, ‘Do you miss Daddy?’ And she said, ‘No. N-O.'”

Taylor said that she tried reminding Kennedy of the good times, but her daughter “didn’t want to hear it.”

“She waited for a minute and then she said, ‘Why would you miss a boy who screamed at you all the time?'”

Armstrong says that she and Russell were separated at the time he took his own life, and she found him after he hanged himself, recalling that Kennedy was in the car that day when she went to check on him. She said she had been calling him all day but he didn’t answer the phone.

#RHOBH's Taylor Armstrong tried to shield her tumultuous relationship with her late husband, Russell, from their daughter, Kennedy. https://t.co/CaTVcRb3ng — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 18, 2019

Armstrong says she knew something was wrong, so she left Kennedy in the car with her assistant.

“And I went to the house … and my little girl was in the car with my assistant because I never assumed it was going to be something so catastrophic.”

Taylor recalls it was a horrible time because she had so many emotions going on, including shock. The two were in the midst of a divorce after Taylor had gone public with accusations that he had been abusing her for years. She says that it was further complicated by the fact that some people didn’t believe her, because she lived in Beverly Hills, as if abuse doesn’t happen there.

People Magazine reported that Taylor said she never thought that Russell would hurt himself because he was “very narcissistic,” but she said she found him hanging in the home he had moved into when they split. Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Richard French confirmed “that Mr. Armstrong was found dead from an apparent hanging in a residence on Mulholland Drive.”

Taylor Armstrong explained to Wasser that she has managed to move on herself, and she is about to celebrate her fifth anniversary with her second husband, lawyer John Bluher.