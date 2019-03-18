Luann de Lesseps Opens Up About Struggle To Stay Sober: ‘Every Day Is A Struggle’

Luann de Lesseps continues to open up about her long and hard battle with sobriety.

The Real Housewives of New York City star recently opened up to Us Weekly about the same battle that she faces each and every day. Since completing her second stint in rehab, de Lesseps says that she doesn’t go out nearly as much as she used to though she says that it’s not just because she can’t deal with the temptation, noting that she survived an entire season of RHONY without having a sip of alcohol.

“It’s not that I can’t be around people that party. Not at all. I mean, I’m around the cabaret industry.”

However, not everything comes easy for her and Luann is the first to admit it. Each day, the reality star says that she struggles to stay sober and even though she’s famous and a public figure, she shares that that doesn’t make her different than anyone else who is facing the same or similar issues.

“I take it day by day. Every day is a struggle and I’m no different than anyone else,” she shared.

“I do the best that I can do. I get on the stage and that keeps me busy and it keeps me focused on my cabaret, and I get to put my creative energy into that and it keeps me out of trouble. I’m just doing yoga and taking care of myself and hanging out with less people that are prone to partying.”

The mother of two is currently appearing on Season 11 of Real Housewives of New York City and much of the season details her struggles with alcohol as well as her newfound love of cabaret. De Lesseps has already been to rehab two times, with the first time happening 2017 when she was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida and charged with battery, trespassing, and disorderly intoxication.

The “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer then relapsed this past summer and entered her second stint in rehab in July of 2018. As The Inquisitr reported, she was heartbroken when her husband and two children filed a lawsuit against her to prevent the sale of her Sag Harbor home.

At the time, de Lesseps wanted to sell that house so she could use the money and buy a home in upstate New York, according to Page Six. But her family blocked that sale with a lawsuit because according to the terms of her divorce, the money from the sale of the Sag Harbor home was to be put in a trust for Lu’s two kids.

In a recent episode of the show, the Countess admitted that she was desperate to purchase the home in upstate New York and she basically asked everyone if she could to borrow $6 million, including Bethenny Frankel and her boyfriend, the late Dennis Shields. Soon after that, her friends had an intervention and she went back to rehab.

De Lesseps can be seen on the hit Bravo show on Wednesday evenings.