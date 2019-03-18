Alexina Graham Goes Topless In Newest Instagram Post

British model Alexina Graham is gradually gaining more and more popularity on social media, thanks to her association with ​Victoria’s Secret, her amazing looks, and her sense of style. And to keep her fans interested in her modeling activities, she makes sure to treat them to her beautiful pictures every week.

Monday, March 18, was no different, as the 29-year-old model took to her Instagram account and posted a risqué picture which sent temperatures immediately soaring.

In the sultry snap, the model was featured posing topless while wearing only a pair of jeans along with some body chains that looked really sexy. To pose for the picture, the model looked down, inserted one of her hands in the pocket of her jeans while she censored her nipples with the other hand.

Alexina let her tresses down and wore little-to-no makeup to keep it simple, yet sexy. Within a few hours of having been posted, the picture amassed more than 34,000 likes and close to 300 comments wherein fans drooled over the model’s sexiness.

Commenting on the picture, one fans said that she is the hottest Victoria’s Secret model, while another one called Alexina a natural beauty. Other fans, per usual, called the model “sexy,” “hot,” “extremely gorgeous,” and “amazingly beautiful.

Prior to posting the picture, the model shared a beautiful snap with her fans where she could be seen wearing a gray sweater to capture a selfie. The model wore minimal makeup, which was perfect for an outdoor photo shoot.

Alexina could be seen accompanied by her colleague, Emily DiDonato, and the two hotties got together to model for French skin-care products company, Biotherm.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Ålesund, a port town on the west coast of Norway, which is situated at the entrance to the Geirangerfjord. Since both the models are quite popular, the picture racked up more than 22,000 likes and close to 150 comments, as Norwegian fans and followers welcomed the two models in their home country, while others praised them for their beautiful skin.

In an interview with Paper Magazine, the Nottingham native said that although her claim to fame was her participation in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, she is not new to the world of modeling as she has also worked for some leading brands, including Maybelline and Burberry.

In the same interview, the model talked about her personal style and said the following.