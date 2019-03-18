Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Flaunts Her Booty In Tiny Black Bikini Bottoms On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale has been enjoying some time in Indonesia for the past week, and has shared a few trips from her vacation to her widely followed Instagram account. This morning, the 23-year-old revealed to her fans that she hit the beach to try and catch a few waves, and sizzled in a tiny bikini while doing it.

In Kelly’s latest Instagram upload shared on Monday, March 18, the Indian-Australian beauty was captured carrying her white surf board along a beautiful beach in Bali. The runway queen slipped into a barely-there set of black bikini bottoms for her day on the beach that did her nothing but favors and left little to the imagination.

The cheeky design of Kelly’s swimwear highlighted her curvy booty and lean legs, while its thin waist band sat low on her hips to show off a peek of her toned midsection underneath the bright blue and orange long-sleeved top that she wore.

Kelly added a delicate pair of diamond studs to her surfing ensemble, and kept an extra hair tie wrapped around her wrist. To keep her dark hair out of her face, the model sported a high pony tail, and flaunted her natural beauty by going makeup-free for the steamy, skin-baring snap.

Fans of the brown-eyed stunner went wild for her most recent social media snap, which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 20,000 likes within its first 10 hours of going live on the platform. Dozens of Kelly’s 1.1 million followers flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the gorgeous model on her impressive physique.

“So gorgeous and sexy,” one follower wrote, while another said she was “flawless.”

By the flood of photos and videos to her Instagram feed and Instagram Stories, Kelly is no doubt having a good time on her vacation. Yesterday, the model shared another sexy snap to her page to let her fans know just how much fun she was having. In the risque shot, Kelly rocked a minuscule white bikini top that barely contained her assets as she sat by the pool, writing in the caption of the snap that she was “not leaving” the gorgeous island.

Aside from indulging in some much deserved relaxation time, Kelly has made it a point to keep up with her six-day-a-week exercise routine. According to a few other snaps from her glamorous vacation, the model has not only surfed during her trip, but has also hiked up a volcano, played tennis, and participated in some sunrise yoga as a means of getting her workouts in for the day.