Spoilers Coming Up This Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Devon Receives A Shock

The coming on this week on The Young and the Restless spoilers video reveals brings a surgery nightmare for Summer, Kyle, and Lola. Plus, Devon is on to Ana’s secret, and he meets somebody he never expected to find. Finally, the women find themselves in grave danger at the Abbott cabin while Nick and Billy are out trying to lure J.T.

While Lola (Sasha Calle) pulls through the surgery with flying colors, Nate (Brooks Darnell) tells Kyle (Michael Mealor) that Summer (Hunter King) does not have as good an outcome as Lola. Kyle has tears in his eyes at the news that his brand new wife had issues under the knife. Summer worried incessantly leading up to the operation that something would go wrong, and now her worst fears have come true. This is the moment of truth for Kyle, and he may realize who he loves more — Lola or Summer. According to The Inquisitr, plenty of viewers are team Summer and Kyle.

It’s going to be incredibly difficult if not impossible to keep Summer’s status as Lola’s living liver donor a secret now that Summer has experienced complications. Kyle will have a difficult decision to make, but since so many people already know, perhaps the rest will put it together for themselves.

Coming up on #YR, Summer’s surgery doesn’t go as planned, Devon investigates Ana’s finances, plus Sharon, Victoria, and Nikki get a visitor at the Abbott cabin. pic.twitter.com/jqckj55DKJ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) follows Ana (Loren Lott) despite their recent agreement to go back to the way things are. Ana is hiding something, and she’s spending a significant amount of money. It’s not surprising that Devon is concerned about his sister’s wellbeing. Devon tracks Ana to a motel and knocks on the door. Devon receives a shock when Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) answers the door instead of his sister. At first, Elena tells Devon that Ana isn’t there, but he calls her out on her lie. Devon also assumes that Elena is the woman Ana is giving all the cash to, which makes him even more worried.

When the cameras are rolling vs. between takes ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/MaY1ZuyyhY — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 18, 2019

Finally, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) don’t love their new status as fugitives from the law. However, they must admit that the Abbott cabin in the woods beats time in a prison cell. That is, as long as they’re safe. Unfortunately, just as they start to feel comfortable, the lights go out. Ominously, the camera cuts away to somebody using a gun to destroy a security device outside the cabin. Now the women may find themselves wishing for the safety of jail.