Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Off Amazing Body In Teeny Black Bikini

Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio had a ball this past weekend.

Photos published by TMZ show the supermodel having some fun in the sun with some pals in Los Angeles. The brown-haired beauty looks like she is in her element as she walks around with a volleyball in hand. Though she looks a little sporty for her athletic day at the beach, the model looks equally as sexy.

Ambrosio shows off her toned physique in a skimpy black bikini that leaves little to the imagination. The black swimsuit bottoms tie at the sides and perfectly show off her long and lean legs. And the bikini top is equally as sexy as the bottoms with a low-plunging neckline that ties in the middle. Also on display are her toned abs and muscular arms.

To complete her sexy look, she wears her hair in a high bun with a red bandana tied across her forehead to keep the hair out of her face. The mother of two also sports a pair of oversized black aviator sunglasses as well as silver earrings and a matching silver necklace. And when she wasn’t sporting her full-bikini, Alessandra covered up in a cream colored sweater. Judging by the pictures, it’s safe to say the she had a wonderful time on her sun-filled outing.

Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Off Her Amazing Body Playing Beach Volleyball https://t.co/O4glB4bQ8n pic.twitter.com/BTK62p2lkq — Celebrity Slammer (@CelebSlammer) March 18, 2019

As fans know, Ambrosio is no stranger to struttin’ her stuff for the camera. As The Inquisitr shared this past weekend, the 37-year-old model took to her highly-followed Instagram page to share a photo of herself in a bikini from her new swimwear line called GAL Floripa. In the sexy snapshot, Ambrosio can be seen rocking a gold bandeau bikini top with matching high-rise bottoms.

Within just a few hours of getting posted, the photo earned the supermodel over 244,000 likes and more than 1,800 comments, with many followers taking to the photo to gush over how amazing she looks. Recently, the stunner opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about her pre-fashion show routine. On days leading up to a show, she says that she spends a lot of time in gym.

“I would say an hour to an hour and a half a day. It all depends on what I’m doing that day. If I’m going on a hike or playing volleyball with my friends it might be longer but I don’t usually spend more than hour and a half in the gym.”

She also tries to eat healthy and well-balanced meals meals like eggs, salad, chicken, fish, and green juice or nuts for a snack. Obviously, her hard work is paying off.