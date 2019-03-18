‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Weighs In On Lala Kent’s Fight With Raquel Leviss

The ladies faced of during 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 7.

Tom Sandoval is speaking out about the upcoming fight between Lala Kent and Raquel Leviss.

While the two women have never really gotten along, things between them reached an all-time high during production on Vanderpump Rules Season 7 last year and ahead of the dramatic new episode, Sandoval gave his opinion on the dispute during an appearance on the Bravo Pregame show.

“Obviously, I don’t think Raquel’s really picking fights,” Sandoval said, via The Daily Dish. “I think sometimes too it’s a lack of communication and sometimes if Lala even hears the word ‘dad’ come out of her mouth… it’s instantly triggering to her.”

During tonight’s episode, fans will watch as Kent lashes out at Leviss for bringing up her late father, Kent Burningham, during a discussion at SUR Restaurant, where Kent works as a hostess.

“I think you’re pathetic. Do not ever f**king bring up my dad. Guess what, I thought you were a f**king dummy before my dad died, you f**king Bambi-eyed b***h,” Kent yells.

Because Kent previously hooked up with James Kennedy, who is now dating Leviss, Leviss appears to have some insecurities when it comes to their past friendship. However, now that Kent has completely cut ties with Kennedy due to the ongoing drama he’s been throwing at her relationship with Randall Emmett, Leviss shouldn’t be concerned about a thing.

While the majority of the Vanderpump Rules cast is not on good terms with Kennedy, Tom Sandoval and his girlfriend, Ariana Madix, have seemed to have a soft spot in their hearts for the musician. In fact, during tonight’s show, Sandoval will be seen pointing out that if Kennedy had thrown a fit in front of SUR Restaurant like Kent did, he would have been immediately fired.

Early on during Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Kennedy was fired from his DJing gig at SUR Restaurants after his former co-worker, Katie Maloney, dealt their boss, Lisa Vanderpump, with an ultimatum after informing her that Kennedy had harassed her about her weight at work.

In response to the firing scandal, Sandoval was seen labeling Maloney as a “bully” on the show for having Kennedy fired even though she’s made her own mistakes and said horrible things to her fellow employees in the past. As fans will recall, Maloney labeled Kent a home wrecker years ago after first learning of her romance with the then-married Randall Emmett.

To see more of the cast, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.