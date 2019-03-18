Blac Chyna Shares A Birthday Message To Ex Rob Kardashian On Instagram

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have reportedly declared peace with each other for the sake of their daughter Dream.

The former couple has had ups and downs since beginning their relationship in 2016. Much of their drama was documented on both Keeping Up with the Kardashians and their short-lived reality show Rob & Chyna. However, Us Weekly reports that the aspiring rapper is on good terms with her ex-fiance, and took to Instagram to prove it. Chyna reportedly shared a text photo on her Instagram Stories to celebrate her baby daddy in a short but kind way. The black background consisted of a single line of text with Chyna wishing her ex a special day. The image also included a shamrock and a smiley face emoji surrounded by hearts, as the 32-year-old designer’s birthday falls on St. Patrick’s Day.

Chyna and Kardashian’s romance stunned the public when they first appeared together in January 2016. Chyna, who was friends with Kardashian’s sister Kim, had previously dated and had her now 6-year-old son King with rapper Tyga. Shortly after Tyga and Chyna split, he began dating a then 18-year-old Kylie Jenner. While many speculated Chyna’s motives for dating the Arthur George designer, the two were engaged just months after dating each other. In May 2016, it was announced that the pair were expecting their first child together. The Lashed Cosmetics creator gave birth to their daughter Dream in December of that year. However, the couple split shortly after.

Maybe Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna get along after all. https://t.co/43sPW8emAz pic.twitter.com/lot5wZjXnK — E! News (@enews) March 18, 2019

While the two were appeared to be amicable during the split, things went south in July 2017 when Kardashian posted nude photos of Chyna (real name Angela White) on his Instagram account. According to Us, the debacle left Chyna feeling disrespected by her ex’s revenge porn antics. The influencer soon decided to file a restraining order against Kardashian and opened up about the ordeal on Nightline.

“I was devastated,” Chyna said. ‘The moral of the story is that he doesn’t respect me, so if you can’t respect me, you have to respect the law.”

According to TMZ, the pair also went to court in a lengthy custody battle in 2017. The case was reportedly settled with the former reality stars sharing joint custody of Dream and Kardashian agreed to pay Chyna $20,000 a month in child support, which reportedly primarily goes to her nannies. Us Weekly reports the two parents’ concerns now is geared primarily towards their baby girl.

“They are on speaking terms, and they are working hard to have a better relationship to co-parent Dream,” a source told Us.