WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar Could Be Moving To ‘SmackDown Live’ In October, Fox Announcers Suggest

Due to the fact that he shows up so infrequently on WWE programming yet is currently enjoying his second extended run with the company’s Universal Championship, Brock Lesnar has been a polarizing figure for many fans. But while past rumors have mostly suggested that the former UFC Heavyweight Champion’s current contract will expire soon after WrestleMania 35 next month, it now appears that his days as a WWE superstar might not be numbered after all, as a new report suggests he could be switching brands at some point in the future and getting featured on SmackDown Live once the show moves to Fox in October of this year.

According to a report from Ringside News, the rumor appears to have first gained steam during Fox’s broadcast of the NASCAR Auto Club 400 on Sunday. Per WWE‘s official website, SmackDown Live superstar Rey Mysterio took part in the race as an honorary pace car driver, and as the broadcast continued, the commentators had reportedly mentioned how the blue brand would be headed to Fox in October. It was at that point where musician and wrestling fan Ethan Cramer observed on Twitter that Lesnar was also referenced in that discussion as a possible member of the SmackDown Live roster by that time.

Commenting on what Cramer had tweeted about, Ringside News speculated that Brock Lesnar likely won’t be Universal Champion by October, as he would likely have to drop his title in order to move from Monday Night Raw to SmackDown Live. However, the outlet further cited Cramer’s tweet, as he also theorized that WWE might have asked Fox’s NASCAR announce team to mention Lesnar as a way of “[bringing] interest to [WWE’s] product.”

As noted by Sportskeeda, Lesnar has spent the past several years in WWE as a part-time competitor who is mostly booked to appear in major pay-per-views. Publications such as Give Me Sport have opined that his limited schedule and rare title defenses have not gone down well with many wrestling fans, who believe the top title on Monday Night Raw — the Universal Championship — should be held by someone who works a full-time schedule and regularly appears on television and pay-per-view. It wasn’t made clear, however, if WWE plans to use Lesnar in a similar way in the event he gets moved to SmackDown Live.

Brock Lesnar’s next defense of the Universal Championship is scheduled to take place at WrestleMania 35 on April 7, where he will be taking on this year’s Royal Rumble winner, Seth Rollins. According to Sportskeeda, this is a match that many believe could be Lesnar’s last before he leaves the company and possibly works on resuming his mixed martial arts career.