‘Riverdale’ Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Opens Up About Luke Perry’s ‘Wise And Vivacious’ Spirit

The cast and crew of Riverdale are taking some time to cope with Luke Perry’s death before they decide how to address the loss on-screen. The CW series’ executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa sat down on Sunday with Entertainment Tonight at the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ATAS Official Event in Los Angeles, where he opened up about Perry’s passing and its effect on the series. Perry, 52, unfortunately and suddenly passed away two weeks ago after suffering from a massive stroke.

“You know, honestly, we are I think all still in shock and are all still processing and grieving,” Aguirre-Sacasa said.

The showrunner said that there are plans to address the beloved actor’s death through his Riverdale character, Fred Andrews, the father of main character Archie Andrews. However, the writers have not made any narrative decisions yet. Perry does still appear in a few more episodes this season, which is currently airing.

“We know that we have to address it in some way, but we’re giving ourselves a little bit of time and space before we figure out the best way to honor him,” Aguirre-Sacasa continued.

For now, the series will continue to honor Perry by dedicating all remaining episodes to him. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the showrunner tweeted a photo of the cast, including Perry, soon after his death. The photo showed the cast holding up a “Riverdale High School” sign as they smiled at the camera.

“Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always,” Aguirre-Sacasa wrote in the caption, adding the news that all remaining episodes would be dedicated to the star.

The episode that aired in the week of Perry’s death also added an on-screen in memoriam following its conclusion.

Aguirre-Sacasa continued on to say that Perry was a huge part of Riverdale and his absence will be painful.

“His spirit — which was so generous and wise and vivacious — we hope will infuse every episode, so in my mind, every episode for the rest of time on Riverdale will have a bit of Luke in it,” he said.

Last week, actor Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones in the teen series, shared that the cast is feeling “pretty damaged” after losing Perry. Many of them shared their own touching tributes on social media following his death.

Perry was laid to rest in Dixon, Tennesse, where Perry was a part-time resident, on March 11, E! News reported.