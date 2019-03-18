Kourtney Kardashian Goes Completely Naked In Bathtub As She Tells Fans To ‘Love Yourself’

Kourtney Kardahsian is no stranger to posting racy photos of herself to social media, and this week is no different. The Keeping Up With the Kardahians star shared a very revealing photograph of herself, and her fans went wild.

On Monday, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself completely naked in the bathtub, with only a few bubbles to cover her body.

In the photo, Kourtney lies in a white bathtub filled with bubbles and water. Her body is turned to the side, but Kardashian has her head facing the camera in the snapshot, which features an aerial view of her naked body.

Kardashian’s curvy backside and lean legs are on full display in the risque photograph, as well as her flat tummy and toned abs. The reality star partially covers her bare chest with bubbles as she gives a sultry stare into the camera.

Kourt has her dark hair pulled back, and dons a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink eye shadow, a bronzed glow on her face and body, and nude lips.

In the caption of the photo, Kardashian encourages the act of self care, and also tags her new lifestyle brand and website, Poosh.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian will celebrate her 40th birthday this spring, and she has allegedly been trying to prove that she’s still young, especially since she’s feeling better than ever.

Sources tell Radar Online that Kourt has even asked her mother, Kris Jenner, to throw her a big birthday party, and that she’s got the sexy bash all planned out.

“Kourtney’s planning to invite all the hottest young guys in Hollywood – even if she’s dated them before,” an insider dished of the upcoming party.

“Kourtney insists turning 40 is no big deal for her, but there’s definitely an element of her wanting to feel young and lusted after. She’s asked her mom to throw her the sexiest event she’s ever put together – think artistic but erotic dancers, topless waiters (both guys and girls), and enough champagne to sink a ship,” the insider claims.

“This will be Kourtney’s message to the world – she’s 40 and fabulous,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life by following her on Instagram, or watching the brand new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which begins airing on the E! network later this month.