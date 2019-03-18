‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Summer’s Surgery Nightmare

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, March 18 brings Summer and Lola’s surgeries. Plus, Mia threatens Arturo, and Billy and Nick convince Rey to help the women escape their prison transport van.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case) boarded a van to prison so that they could begin their sentences. However, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Billy (Jason Thompson) went to Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) to talk him into helping them. They convinced Rey that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) is still alive based on a song that Katie said her “friend” at Newman Ranch sang a song that J.T. wrote and used to sing. The blamed Rey for arresting the Newmans with no proof, and then they offered him a chance to correct his wrong. Ultimately, Rey agreed to help them while they intercepted the van and took the women out before they made it to the prison. They hid them at the Abbott cabin after Rey blackmailed some cops into letting the women out of the van. Rey said he was fixing what he did to the women.

Elsewhere, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) reminisced about Arturo (Jason Canela). In her flashbacks, she remembered a scene viewers hadn’t seen where she and Arturo slept together during the blizzard that Rey and Sharon were stuck in together. Mia threatened Arturo, and she had him meet her before Lola’s (Sasha Calle) surgery. Mia told Arturo that she and Rey broke up, and then they rehashed their night together, and Arturo told Mia that Rey wouldn’t want him there. Mia told Arturo to convince Rey to take her back, or she would spill the beans about their night together to Abby (Melissa Ordway). According to The Inquisitr, Arturo decides later this week to tell Abby the truth before Mia can.

Summer (Hunter King) woke up, and Kyle (Michael Mealor) was trying to leave, but Summer talked to him about how they exchanged vows and how she planned to have the surgery so that they could have the life together that they deserved. At the hospital, Nate (Brooks Darnell) discussed the operation with a worried Summer, and she stopped him so they could just get on with it. Kyle reassured Summer that he’d be there when she got out, and Summer cried about being Kyle’s obligation. Elsewhere, Lola worried about where Kyle was since she thought he’d be there on the day of her surgery.

At Crimson Lights, Nick ranted at Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) about how she doesn’t care about Sharon or Nikki or Victoria. Later, Mia showed up, and she and Phyllis had a friend moment. Mia apologized for not being able to do Summer’s wedding hair and makeup, and then they discussed what happened to Lola. Mia said that Lola is strong and will pull through. Abby (Melissa Ordway) showed up and asked Mia if she was going to the hospital and Mia told Abby that she should consider staying away. They had a heart to heart and Mia told Abby to heed her advice.

Summer went back to surgery, and she and Kyle exchanged I love yous. Lola also prepared for surgery. While he was waiting, Abby ran into Kyle and asked him why he wasn’t home with his new bride.