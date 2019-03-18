‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Hannah Brown’s First Impression Rose Doled Out, Teases Reality Steve

The Bachelorette spoilers for Hannah Brown’s season are already starting to emerge, just a few days into filming. Spoiler king Reality Steve has already revealed a fair amount of scoop about the guys involved and even broke the news that Hannah would be the 2019 lead. Now, he’s sharing news on Brown’s first impression rose.

According to Reality Steve’s Twitter page, bachelor Luke Parker got Hannah’s first impression rose during the initial night of filming her Bachelorette season. As it happens, Luke was one of the five men she met during The Bachelor finale as she was announced as the next lead. Parker didn’t get the rose that night, but he seemingly made a great second impression as filming officially started.

As Reality Steve noted, The Bachelorette first impression rose can be a significant rose to receive. While it doesn’t hold true on The Bachelor, there’s been a streak of Bachelorette winners who initially received that first impression rose during their season.

The last four leads, Becca Kufrin, Rachel Lindsay, JoJo Fletcher, and Kaitlyn Bristowe, all ended up engaged to the suitors they gave that first rose to during the first night of filming. In earlier Bachelorette seasons, noted People, Jesse Csincsak received one of three roses given out the first night by DeAnna Pappas and Ali Fedotowsky gave eventual fiance Roberto Martinez her first rose during her season too.

As fans know, DeAnna and Ali eventually broke up with their Bachelorette beaus, and Kaitlyn split with former fiance Shawn Booth last fall. However, Becca, Rachel, and JoJo still remain engaged to the men who received their first impression roses. Will the streak continue with Hannah?

Luke was the first suitor to meet Hannah during The Bachelor finale and he said that Brown looked absolutely stunning. Unfortunately, the new Bachelorette star was a little flustered upon that first meeting. Luckily, it seems clear that Parker remained intent on impressing Hannah and whatever he did worked.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier, Hannah says she’s sincere about wanting to find her future husband and she wants a genuinely good guy. Could Luke be the one she’s looking for on this journey?

Reality Steve will be sharing plenty of spoilers as filming of Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette season continues. The final rose ceremony will take place in early May and the new season premieres on Monday, May 13. Luke Parker will definitely be one to watch from the sounds of things and fans can’t wait to learn more about him.