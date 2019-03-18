Mama June Could Serve A Year In Jail For Drug Arrest, Per ‘The Blast’

Mama June Shannon could be looking at some serious jail time following her recent arrest.

According to The Blast, Mama June Shannon could eventually be serving up to a year behind bars if she gets the book thrown at her due to her recent arrest. She was said to be in possession of crack cocaine.

Mama June was charged on Monday in Macon County, Alabama, nearly one week after she and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, were busted for drugs. The From Not To Hot star was reportedly charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that Mama June’s family members are blaming her boyfriend, Geno Doak, for all of her recent troubles. The family allegedly claims that Geno has been a terrible influence on June since the couple began dating nearly three years ago.

The pair were arrested for drugs after police were called on them for a domestic dispute. When cops arrived on the scene, June reportedly told police that the SUV that they were sitting in belonged to her, and that she would take responsibility for whatever the police found inside the vehicle. Police purportedly found crack cocaine, a pipe, and a needle.

Following the incident, Geno Doak was ordered by the court to stay away from Mama June Shannon. However, the pair seemingly ignored the court’s orders, and were seen spending time together at a casino just days after their arrests.

Family members now reportedly believe that Mama June’s well-being is in jeopardy, and that her 13-year-old daughter, Alana — also known as Honey Boo Boo — may be growing up in an unsafe environment.

People reports that on Friday, just days after June’s arrest, the new season of From Not To Hot premiered. New previews show Mama June gaining some weight back, and claim that she may be stress eating due to issues she’s facing within her family. Some speculation has arisen that she may even be eating for two.

In the preview, June claims that she’s late — and later, she is seen at a doctor’s office. It seems unlikely that Mama June is pregnant, as news of this occurrence would likely have surfaced at this point in time. However, her arrest could put her reality TV career in jeopardy.

Neither Mama June Shannon nor We TV have commented publicly on her arrest, nor on the domestic violence allegations against her boyfriend.