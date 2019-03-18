Jennifer Garner Jokingly Warns Chrissy Teigen Not To Steal Her Nanny

Chrissy Teigen frequently shares adorable snaps of her and husband John Legend’s two children to Instagram, and, according to People, actress Jennifer Garner’s nanny is a big fan of them.

The 13 Going on 30 star told Chrissy about her admirer in a comment on her most recent Instagram snap of her 10-month-old son.

“I always see my kids’ nanny liking everything you put up with your gorgeous kids,” Jennifer commented under a sweet photo of baby Miles Theodore sitting in a plastic grey bin, staring wide eyed at the camera. She then issued a hilarious warning to Chrissy not to try and steal her nanny away from her and her three children.

“I’m here to tell you, don’t get any ideas, either one of you,” she joked, before adding the red heart and watching eyes emoji.

The 33-year-old quickly responded, assuring Jennifer that Miles and her two-year-old daughter, Luna, aren’t always picture-perfect angels, so she has nothing to worry about.

“For anyyyyyyone reading this I ONLY POST THE CUTE STUFF,” she said, followed by several laughing emojis.

While Chrissy’s Instagram account is flooded with cute photos of her two children, she is also known for being open about some of her struggles in parenthood as well.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Sports Illustrated model took to her Twitter account a few months ago to reveal to her 10.9 million followers that she was having trouble putting together a menu of foods that her daughter Luna would actually eat.

“I always came from the mindset of ‘eat what we serve or go to bed hungry’ but I’m officially owned by my toddler, struggling to make a *dinner* Luna likes aside from spaghetti and fish sticks,” she tweeted in December.

She continued, explaining that she resorted to making a up fully laminated menu complete with pictures for her daughter so she can choose what she wants to eat.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner has had her own hilarious moments in parenting while raising her and ex-husband Ben Affleck’s three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

A recent post to her Instagram account captured the Alias star dressed up as a character from the animated film series How To Train Your Dragon for her son Samuel’s 7th birthday party, but revealed to her followers that he wasn’t exactly amused about the gesture.

“It turns out 7 is the age my kids stop thinking it’s cool when I dress up for the party,” she wrote.