Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade’s Former Classmate Gets Candid About Their High School Experience

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s daughters — Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose — are still facing opinionated criticism from onlookers following a college admissions cheating scandal that caused Loughlin to be indicted and arrested last week.

According to People, Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 to make it appear that both of their daughters were rowers so that the teens could attend the University of Southern California on an athletic scholarship. The scandal reportedly came as no surprise to one of Olivia’s former classmates, YouTube beauty and lifestyle blogger Harlow Brooks. Brooks took to her YouTube page to share her experiences with Olivia throughout high school. The 9-minute video involves Brooks “sharing a bit of tea” with her subscribers about Olivia.

“When this whole cheating scandal came out, I’m not going to say I was surprised because we are in that world,” Brooks said.

The blogger also said that when she learned Isabella was accepted into USC, she was impressed. She noted that the school was one she also wanted to attend, and was “super hard to get into.” She also said that she was equally surprised to learn Olivia was accepted, and described the sisters’ good fortune as “kind of crazy.”

Brooks said that she was also surprised to see how Olivia managed her studies in high school, despite her YouTube career. Olivia reportedly has 2 million YouTube subscribers, and more than 1.4 million followers on social media. Brooks said that while she also did YouTube in high school, she often woke up early to work on her craft. She was also involved in after-school activities, and said she barely had time for a social life. Olivia, on the other hand, was constantly traveling — and didn’t spend much time at school.

“I would have to get up at 6:00 a.m. every morning and I would leave school at 4:00 p.m. and then I would have six hours of homework,” Brooks said. “It made me think, ‘How is she doing this?’ How does she travel for YouTube? How does she have time to make YouTube videos? An arrangement with the school or something?’… It just didn’t make sense to me. These schools, your life is literally, 100 percent school.”

Olivia’s parents join dozens of other parents that were charged in the college admissions scam. Loughlin reportedly appeared in federal court for the first time on Wednesday, March 13, and was hit with a $1 million bond. While Olivia is reportedly departing USC, per Vulture, her career is also currently facing a hit. The Inquisitr previously reported that beauty companies like Sephora and TRESemme have dropped the 19-year-old influencer as a brand ambassador.