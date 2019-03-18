‘RHONJ’ star Teresa Giudice Is A Mess As Joe Giudice’s Deportation Looms: ‘She’s Weak,’ Says Brother Joe Gorga

Teresa Giudice's brother is sharing new details.

Teresa Giudice is reportedly doing her best to maintain a strong front publicly as her husband Joe Giudice’s deportation looms but according to her brother, she’s weak.

During an interview with Us Weekly on March 18, Joe Gorga opened up about what his sister has been going through in the days since her husband was transferred from a prison in Pennsylvania to an immigration detention center.

“It’s very, very hard. You see, she puts up a good, strong front — she has to,” Gorga explained. “She has to raise her children by herself, so she has to be strong. She can’t be weak. You know, you see this tough girl [on TV] all the time, but she’s weak.”

“She’s got to keep herself busy,” he continued. “She’s constantly going out because when she’s home, she has no one to hold. No one’s around. [Her] kids, they’re in their activities and they want to be with their friends. You know, she’s a mess.”

Teresa and Joe shared four daughters, including Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9, and according to Gorga, the girls are hoping to visit their father if his appeal is unsuccessful and he’s sent back to his native Italy.

During the season nine reunion special for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa told host Andy Cohen that she would not stay married to husband Joe if he was deported but her brother told Us Weekly that he wants her to be with her family.

Teresa’s husband filed an appeal in November after a judge ruled that he should be deported one month prior. Unfortunately, Joe has not yet heard back about the appeal and is now being forced to remain in the immigration detention center until an official ruling is made.

Although Teresa’s attorney has denied recent rumors suggesting the reality star has already moved on from her marriage to Joe with another man, specifically 16-year-old Blake Shreck, she has been spending a lot of time with the New Jersey relator in recent months. In fact, after spending several days together in Miami, where they were photographed holding hands, Teresa and Blake were caught in New York City, where they reportedly spent time with friends at TAO Downtown.

“We found her waiting for her car on the corner outside the restaurant and she was huddled into her date’s chest,” an insider told Page Six weeks ago. “She was smiling, laughing and looked really happy.”

Teresa and her co-stars began filming the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey earlier this month.