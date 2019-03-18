‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Gives Update On Daughter After Her Hospital Visit

Last week, Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer revealed that her daughter, Addie, was in the hospital. Fans were worried about the 6-year-old, but according to OK! Magazine, Leah gave an update on her daughter — and she is doing much better!

The reality show star took to her Instagram Story to share a video of her and Addie at home together.

In the video, Addie is smiling as she yells, “I’m back!”

Addie shared a message with those watching the video, saying, “I’m feeling better. I know you all are out there and you want me to feel better. I’m taking my medicine. I feel really good!”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah revealed that her daughter was in the hospital last week. At the time, a rep for Leah told People that Addie was taking antibiotics and “continuing to improve.” Leah also revealed that — even though Addie wasn’t feeling well and was in the hospital — the little girl was still making everyone laugh.

Addie’s dad, Jeremy Calvert, came in from out of town to be with his daughter when he heard that she was in the hospital.

Leah Messer has been sharing her life on MTV since she was a teenager. Viewers first met her on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. In that episode, Leah found out that she and her boyfriend, Corey Simms, were expecting twins together. They welcomed twins Aleeah and Aliannah in December of 2009. Leah and Corey married and tried to make their relationship work. However, they eventually divorced.

Leah then met and married Jeremy Calvert. Together, they had Addie — however, they ultimately divorced as well.

Leah has been sharing her story on Teen Mom 2 since it began. Fans have watched her care for her three girls, and her audience continues to watch her daily struggles. The hit show is currently airing new episodes from Season 9.

On the new season, fans were introduced to Leah’s new boyfriend, Jason Jordan. While things appeared to be going well on the show, the couple recently split. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah and Jason called it quits last week.

When Leah first announced that she was dating an older man, some fans were shocked — especially considering that Jason was more than 10 years older than Leah. However, she explained that most men her age don’t really “get” her life.

A new episode of Teen Mom 2 will air Monday night on MTV.